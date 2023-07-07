Open in App
WHNT News 19

Woman hit by car, killed on US 231 identified

By Logan SparkmanJosiah Elmore,

1 day ago

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on US Highway 231, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

The Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Ruby Dawkins. Dawkins was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering blunt force injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at about 8:53 p.m. on US 231 near Steger Road in the Meridianville area. Troopers are still on the scene investigating.

One injured in North Huntsville shooting on Wednesday night

As of 11:40 p.m., all northbound lanes of US 231 have reopened.

