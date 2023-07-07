Open in App
KGET

Conflicting views grow over if funding inequities are leaving District 5 parks with sanitation and safety issues

By Mikhala Armstrong,

1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There has been an ongoing divide in the community between parks in east and west Bakersfield over funding inequities. Community leaders hope that will change with an upcoming “Taking a Look” tour.

“Beautifying Bakersfield should happen everywhere, east and west of the 99,” District Five Parks and Recreation Commissioner Ucedrah Osby said. “However, the further west you go, you see all the bells and whistles that we will never get if we don’t say anything.”

Osby and Sierra Club member Eddie Laine are leading the “Taking a Look” tour and have invited county officials, policymakers, and others to explore eight District Five parks they feel need serious attention by the county. According to Osby, this is necessary now, as many parks in the district have become unusable.

“It’s turned into dead grass, unkept parks. Oh my God, the restrooms are horrible if they are even open, our families cannot even enjoy a barbecue, there’s no restroom, there’s no running water. That is a problem,” Osby said.

According to County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, who plans to attend the tour, District Five has the most funding of any district for parks. Yet as the county continues to renovate these parks, most are ridden with crime.

“The big focus for D5 from my perspective is really surrounding the abuse that a lot of these parks take on a daily basis, we have other parks that don’t have that same level, we have other parks that do, but bathrooms are an attractive nuisance […] it’s a challenge we just have to do a good job as a county making sure we are putting our best foot forward doing things that matter to the folks living in the area and using these parks,” Alsop said.

But Osby is not convinced.

“Increase our access now,” Osby said.

The tour will begin Tuesday from 9 to 11 am at Heritage Park.

