Students at Webutuck Schools in Amenia are now known as the Wildcats as the district becomes the latest in the Hudson Valley to drop its Native American mascot.

The community and students voted on the new nickname in the spring. They also had the opportunity to design it.

The change comes after the state Education Department ordered schools to stop using Indigenous names and mascots or risk losing state aid.

Webutuck has already started work to replace the Warriors with the Wildcats throughout the campus, according to a school spokespersono.