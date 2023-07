Two Newark firefighters were killed, and five others were injured fighting a fire aboard a cargo ship at Port Newark.

Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, died on Wednesday night.

News 12 New Jersey spoke with former Newark Battalion Fire Chief Matthew Cordasco about the difficulties of fighting a fire aboard a cargo ship, as well as his memories of one of the victims.

