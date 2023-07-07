Open in App
KSNT News

‘The Drunkard’ returns for it’s 923rd performance

By Keith Horinek,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nay5h_0nIekcS000

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The longest-running play in Topeka theater history, Dale Easton’s “The Drunkard,” opens Friday, July 7 for its 923rd performance at the VFW Philip Billard Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon. The is put on by ARTS, Inc. and Karen Hastings Productions.

“This is a great chance to see a bit of Topeka history. We have theater legends, Karen Hastings and Phil Grecian, and you have all these wonderful newcomers. If you haven’t seen the Drunkard before come check it out, if you have, come back, you will not regret it.” Shawn Trimble, playing Sample Switchel in The Drunkard.

Complete with villains, heroines, live ragtime piano, and spirited hissing and booing from the
audience, Dale Easton’s The Drunkard was adapted from a 19th-Century straight-up temperance
play but skews the once-serious theater piece from its anti-liquor stance into an “over the top”
satire that mocks both temperance and melodrama acting.

Click here for more photo galleries

The Drunkard plays at VFW Philip Billard Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon, with 7:30
p.m. Friday and Saturday performances and 2:00 Sunday performances in The Last Call Lounge
on July 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for Friday and Saturday
seating with a 7:30 p.m. curtain and at 1:30 p.m. for Sunday performances at 2:00 p.m.


Tickets are now on sale online only at Eventbrite for $12 or $15 at the door.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwIS3_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yN8LV_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYlwa_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEevP_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsGyy_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vgezl_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ikkt3_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv6wq_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Bq8F_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEV82_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byiSz_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYIXy_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxamc_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zI3qz_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsIbl_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhaTt_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4T2d_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNEQM_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5rrh_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9CeR_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIA4d_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gk8y_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1JQW_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJsdN_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS30V_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omQKh_0nIekcS000
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vr8gQ_0nIekcS000
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
International dinosaur discovery event coming to Topeka
Topeka, KS23 hours ago
Paranormal Cirque brings adult-rated big top for scary-good show
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Paranormal Cirque brings a dark side to the circus
Topeka, KS15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dierks Bentley set to visit Stormont Vail Events Center
Topeka, KS1 day ago
‘Gravel & Gold’: Dierks Bentley to perform live in Topeka, here’s when
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Mural at A & H Farm in Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, KS22 hours ago
Wamego local captures Boomtown hype in song
Wamego, KS4 days ago
Swifties line up hours in advance to snag Eras Tour merch
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Swifties show off their "style" ahead of concerts at Arrowhead
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
‘The original street band’: WAR to perform live in Kansas, here’s when
Mayetta, KS5 days ago
Boomtown moves firework show time
Wamego, KS3 days ago
Behind the scenes: how Emporia prepares fireworks displays
Emporia, KS3 days ago
Topeka Country Club fireworks display
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Community group helps Topeka youth combat violence
Topeka, KS15 hours ago
Business is ‘booming’ in Wamego ahead of July 4th
Wamego, KS5 days ago
Boomtown USA lights up the Northeast Kansas sky
Wamego, KS3 days ago
Topeka Zoo announces new mobile app
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Washburn University announces name of new law building
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Stormont Vail Health welcomes new nocturnist
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka responds to more than 20 fireworks-related incidents over holiday weekend
Topeka, KS2 days ago
How much money will Swift’s Eras tour earn in Kansas City?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New Shawnee restaurant is first of its kind in Kansas
Shawnee, KS1 day ago
Flint Hills Antique Power Association’s annual show, tractor pull set for Saturday
Emporia, KS1 day ago
Downtown Topeka post office opens its doors again
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Desi Sills to play for Purple & Black in TBT
Manhattan, KS21 hours ago
Lost emu reunited with owner thanks to Shawnee County deputies
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Beyoncé reschedules Kansas City tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City Zoo Names 650,000 Gallon Aquarium Opening Soon
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
The rise and fall of Interstate Bakeries Corporation: a historic Kansas City story that began in a church basement
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Old WWII artillery shell found near Olathe neighborhood
Olathe, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy