WATCH: Man proposes to high school sweetheart with heartfelt speech at Tampa International Airport

By Kaycee Sloan,

1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The sweetest love story, maybe of all time, unfolded right in our backyard at Tampa International Airport.

Last Friday, a viral TikTok video showed a man, who people say is a doctor in the Tampa Bay area, get down on one knee and pop the question to his high school sweetheart.

The heartfelt proposal starts out with the man and woman walking towards an empty section of chairs at TPA, and just as the woman is about to sit down, the man hands her a beautiful bouquet.

And as if the proposal couldn’t get any sweeter, he also hands her jewelry and takes out a pillow to kneel down before reading to her – cue the tears.

“My dearest Nancy, it’s been 60 years since we first met, 56 years since we first dated, 10 years since I saw you last and 20 days since we rekindled,” the man said reading off a piece of paper. “You have always been the one I had a crush on since your cheerleader days. Strings me a smile to my face and makes my heart skip a beat.”

Toward the end of the man’s heartfelt speech, the woman was shedding tears as people gathered around to watch the proposal. TikTok users and people who witnessed the proposal said even they were crying!

“Will you, Nancy, do me the honor to be my soulmate in life, my partner in every sense of the word, to be my loving wife forever and marry me?” he asked the woman.

Of course, his now-fiancé said yes, as everyone around them cheered for the high school sweethearts.

Since the video was posted to TikTok, it has racked up well over 400,000 likes and has 2.6 million views! Talk about everlasting love!

