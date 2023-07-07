Threads Confirms Multiple Highly Requested Features Are On the Way

Threads is already working on adding a bunch of highly requested features. For those who have somehow missed it, Threads is a brand new app from Meta that ties directly into Instagram . It's essentially Instagram's answer to Twitter, letting you connect your Instagram to the app to import all your followers, profile, and other essentials, making it so you don't have to start from scratch like other platforms. From there, it basically operates like Twitter with a scrolling feed of text, images, and videos. Twitter is obviously not happy about the huge competition, threatening to sue Meta for poaching former Twitter employees who have access to trade secrets and confidential information about the bird-themed app.

With that said, Threads has room to grow, despite amassing 50 million users in 24 hours. Threads has a lot of basic missing features for a social media platform. For starters, you can't DM anyone, there are no hashtags, there's no ability to change the way things are displayed in your timeline, and so on. It's a bit lacking, possibly showing Meta's eagerness to get the app out the door and compete with Twitter while its struggling to keep users happy. Instagram and Threads boss Adam Mosseri has been responding to user feedback on his own account and has noted that a bunch of highly requested features are on the way. For starters, you'll eventually be able to sort your timeline to only see people you follow. Hashtags are also confirmed to be on the way as well. Mosseri also noted that while the mobile app is the priority, they're working on a proper web browser version as well.

As of right now, there's no time table for these things. Threads is in its infancy, so it has a lot to do to really catch up to Twitter from a features perspective. Either way, the user base is there to show it has real potential so long as Meta supports it.

What do you think of Threads? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .