Open in App
WTWO/WAWV

Drivers dreading I-465 westbound closure on the south side

By Eric Graves,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu97w_0nIefsR100

INDIANAPOLIS — Just like I-465 eastbound in June, a portion of I-465 westbound will shut down on the southwest side.

Starting Friday night, crews will begin to close I-465 westbound between I-65 and I-70 in phases.

Drivers are not looking forward to it.

”I try to avoid it at all costs because of that,” said Darren. He lives about a half-mile from I-465 off the Harding St. exit.

”It’s going to make it more difficult for a lot of people,” said Keisha Kenton. She lives off the Harding exit, too, but has to commute to the northwest side.

Westbound I-465 closure starts Friday, INDOT says

INDOT said this closure will allow them to get work done faster and safer.

”By removing traffic from the roadway, crews can work safer and more efficiently without having to switch around maintenance of traffic,” Natalie Garrett with INDOT said.

The closure is a part of the I-69 Finish Line project, it will connect 465 to I-69 and make 465 even wider.

Garrett said it would’ve added months to the construction time if they would’ve taken the project lane by lane instead of a complete closure.

The project gives construction crews three weeks to complete a myriad of projects.

”Some bridge work, installing some drainage structures under the roadway, pavement improvements, rebuilding some ramps,” Garrett said.

The work is very similar to what was done to EB 465 just a few weeks earlier.

”We were able to overlay some bridge decks there between 65 and 70, we were able to rebuild some ramps, do some pavement work and we installed a number of drainage structures underneath the roadway,” Garrett said.

Project will close State Road 32 in Westfield for 45 days starting July 6

For those drainage structures, Garrett said they had to completely dig up parts of 465, another reason for the full closure.

While I-465 WB is closed, I-465 EB will still be open. Drivers should see crews working 24/7.

”Hundreds of crews out there working along all sections of 465 westbound, so we’ll have all hands on deck for the entirety of the three week closure,” Garrett said.

The official detour for the 465 WB closure is taking I-65 and I-70 through the South Split.

Drivers we talked to said they’re worried about how this will clog the streets around 465, as well.

”I usually take the streetway to avoid the highway but it looks like that’s going to be packed now too,” Kenton said.

Others are upset with the full closure.

”I just think it’s super frustrating that they shut down all the lanes at one time,” Darren said. “One lane would be fine with me.

The roadway should reopen on July 29th – Garrett said they’ll work with the weather as it’s happening.

”We want to get this back open just as fast as the public does,” she said.

Both Kenton and Darren are looking forward to when the project ends.

”I’m looking forward to them just being done,” Darren said. “I wouldn’t care if they quit right now and left it alone.”

”I’m ready for the new roads, I’m tired of these potholes,” Kenton said.

The entire I-69 Finish Line project is expected to finish at the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Westbound I-465 closure starts Friday, INDOT says
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Calls to cut cars from Monument Circle come full circle
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Severe weather threat Saturday | July 8, 2023
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Project will close State Road 32 in Westfield for 45 days starting July 6
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Speedway PD: 4 children injured after car crashes into apartment leasing office
Speedway, IN1 day ago
Noblesville's Nickel Plate Express shutting down for 2 months
Noblesville, IN2 days ago
Wabash man critically injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Wabash, IN2 days ago
This Indiana City Has the Most Roundabouts in the United States
Carmel, IN3 days ago
Stone Alley Hardware & Industrial Supply Now Open on State Road 28
Frankfort, IN1 day ago
Smoke seen for miles after fire at vacant northeast Indianapolis apartment building
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Anderson police investigate deadly crash after car collides with bike
Anderson, IN4 days ago
Waffle House shot up on Indy’s south side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen Trooper Aaron Smith during Thursday visitation
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
Fairland mother charged after 16-year-old dies in drunk driving crash
Fairland, IN2 days ago
Classic car from New York stolen in Indianapolis, family begs for it back
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated with toddler in back seat
New Castle, IN1 day ago
Man, teen arrested after shots fired outside Village Pantry
Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Rockville man arrested after hitting 88mph on U.S. 41
Rockville, IN3 days ago
The Best Home Remodelers in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indulge in these 30 new food offerings at this year’s Indiana State Fair
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Remembering the life of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith
Greenwood, IN1 day ago
8 of the Most Famous Homicides in Indiana that will Never be Forgotten
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Airman surprises family during Brownsburg 4th of July parade
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
Frankfort Police Officers Have Resigned or Retired Following Investigations
Frankfort, IN2 days ago
Cars-N-Gravy returns this July
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy