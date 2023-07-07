Open in App
University of Arkansas offering degrees to Tyson workers

By Kyler Swaim,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293EB8_0nIee6hN00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is teaming up with a company called Guild to provide new career growth opportunities for Tyson employees.

The two companies will offer UofA certificates and degrees through a program called Upward Academy.

Local universities react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

This is similar to a program that the university and Guild announced for Walmart employees earlier this year.

Cheryl Murphy, the vice provost for distance education at the university says the partnership is key to “reaching learners employed by globally reaching businesses based in Arkansas, like Tyson Foods and Walmart.”

For more information on the partnership, click here .

