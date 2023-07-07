Open in App
WEHT/WTVW

Uniontown Water Rescue hosting cookout-benefit

By Hunter Wade,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImnKq_0nIed9JL00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Uniontown Water Rescue is hosting a cookout to benefit a local family in need.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the cookout is this Sunday at the Walmart parking lot, starting at 10:30 in the morning.

Nationwide rule change coming to high school baseball

Pork burgers, pork chops, hot dogs, and ribeyes will be available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Henderson, KY newsLocal Henderson, KY
Officials ask for people to not dump at a site with free mulch
Henderson, KY21 hours ago
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Gas leak reported at Henderson burrito restaurant
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Free backpack and school supply giveaway happening in Evansville
Evansville, IN22 hours ago
Warrick County Fire Crews respond to Newburgh house fire
Newburgh, IN1 day ago
Black Township Fire and Rescue member passes away
Mount Vernon, IN1 hour ago
Evansville Rescue Mission's Camp Reveal to be offered for sale
Evansville, IN20 hours ago
Names involved in fatal construction zone accident disclosed
Henderson, KY5 hours ago
6 year old to be named EFD Honorary Firefighter
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Evansville Rescue Mission Plans to Sell it’s 105-Acre Retreat Center in Northern Vanderburgh County
Evansville, IN18 hours ago
Work set to begin on Byers Avenue Bridge in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY23 hours ago
WATCH: What to expect during Sergeant Heather Glenn’s public visitation and funeral
Henderson, KY15 hours ago
Eyewitness News hosts job fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Owensboro debris clean up behind schedule
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Owensboro Police Department host Police in the Park event
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Pinta replica makes a stop in English Park
Owensboro, KY19 hours ago
A look at the events for the weekend of July 8-9, 2023
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Main Street Food and Beverage hosts grand opening
Evansville, IN19 hours ago
Holiday World confirms details about new rollercoaster
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Hope Dot Com, Cheese Queen offer free meals to hungry, homeless
Evansville, IN21 hours ago
Fire damages multiple homes in Henderson
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Walnut and Boeke intersection to be closed for 30 days starting July 7
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari teams up with DCS to benefit foster kids
Henderson, KY17 hours ago
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Suspicious scrap sales and missing wallet lead to Evansville burglary arrest
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Local non-profit & popular food truck team up to feed the hungry
Evansville, IN20 hours ago
Wesselman Woods is closing early July 5
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Eastland Mall scare suspect arrested again
Henderson, KY20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy