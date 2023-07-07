Uniontown Water Rescue hosting cookout-benefit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Uniontown Water Rescue is hosting a cookout to benefit a local family in need.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the cookout is this Sunday at the Walmart parking lot, starting at 10:30 in the morning.

Pork burgers, pork chops, hot dogs, and ribeyes will be available.

