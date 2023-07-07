Alive at Five concert series fans beating the heat

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It was a hot line up on a hot day for Albany’s 34th installment of the Alive at Five concert series down at Jennings Landing , and folks are trying to beat the heat.

“Well, it’s a scorcher out here, today, and I brought my shield,” said William Coyne.

The weekly concert series showcases some of the region’s biggest and most talented up and coming performers. Among them was hometown favorite, Moriah Formica , the lead singer of the all-female rock band Plush taking some time to talk to us about her success while also beating the heat.

“We always try to bring the energy to all of our shows. No matter where it is, no matter how hot it is. As long as everybody else is having a good time, we’re having a good time,” said Formica.

But, in order to have the best time, Moriah’s band mates saying it’s crucial to take care of yourself in this heat.

“Stay hydrated and keep cool with cooler clothes. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen. That’s the most important part of it all,” said Ashley Suppa and Faith Powell.

Schenectady native and published author, Macwood Jean-Marie , is helping the community with his financial literacy programs and more agrees.

“Definitely a damp towel, washcloth. And, definitely when it is hot, some H20. You got to stay hydrated,” said Jean-Marie.

And there were several options for that, including ice-cold lemonade and other cool treats.

“We have eight different cool flavors to keep everyone nice and chilly from the heat,” said Anna Cleary with Emack & Bolio’s Ice Cream truck.

“I think, chocolate mousse,” said a young event goer.

The concert series offers eight weeks of free performances every Thursday night down on the river at Jennings landing.

