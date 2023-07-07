Open in App
NEWS10 ABC

Alive at Five concert series fans beating the heat

By James De La Fuente,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMgiK_0nIecY9e00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It was a hot line up on a hot day for Albany’s 34th installment of the Alive at Five concert series down at Jennings Landing , and folks are trying to beat the heat.

Albany’s 2023 Alive at Five concert series lineup announced

“Well, it’s a scorcher out here, today, and I brought my shield,” said William Coyne.

The weekly concert series showcases some of the region’s biggest and most talented up and coming performers. Among them was hometown favorite, Moriah Formica , the lead singer of the all-female rock band Plush taking some time to talk to us about her success while also beating the heat.

“We always try to bring the energy to all of our shows. No matter where it is, no matter how hot it is. As long as everybody else is having a good time, we’re having a good time,” said Formica.

But, in order to have the best time, Moriah’s band mates saying it’s crucial to take care of yourself in this heat.

New York State’s firework show a success after being postponed

“Stay hydrated and keep cool with cooler clothes. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen. That’s the most important part of it all,” said Ashley Suppa and Faith Powell.

Schenectady native and published author, Macwood Jean-Marie , is helping the community with his financial literacy programs and more agrees.

“Definitely a damp towel, washcloth. And, definitely when it is hot, some H20. You got to stay hydrated,” said Jean-Marie.

And there were several options for that, including ice-cold lemonade and other cool treats.

“We have eight different cool flavors to keep everyone nice and chilly from the heat,” said Anna Cleary with Emack & Bolio’s Ice Cream truck.

“I think, chocolate mousse,” said a young event goer.

Get the latest, news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The concert series offers eight weeks of free performances every Thursday night down on the river at Jennings landing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
Troy native Jordan Canzeri returning home to coach his alma mater
Voorheesville, NY14 hours ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: July 3-7
Albany, NY1 day ago
Open Mic Fridays: Unleash Your Creative Spirit and Experience Albany's Most Electrifying Night of Talent and Inspiration!
Albany, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vulnerable adult alert out of Schenectady canceled
Schenectady, NY23 hours ago
‘Movies Under the Stars’ event in Cobleskill
Cobleskill, NY1 day ago
Zach Remillard continuing to shine in time with White Sox
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
28th annual Secret Gardens Tour returns Sunday
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago
Live music lineup coming to Queensbury Hotel
Glens Falls, NY3 days ago
TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold in Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck, NY1 day ago
‘Summer Slam’ to rock out in Lake George
Lake George, NY1 day ago
Queensbury brings STEM to Hovey Pond Park
Queensbury, NY22 hours ago
Head to Schoharie for the 6th annual Lily Festival
Schoharie, NY1 day ago
Blood drives coming to the North Country this summer
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Dick’s House of Sport in Latham sets grand opening
Latham, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: July 7-9
Albany, NY2 days ago
Corinth winery plants new roots in Lake George
Corinth, NY1 day ago
ACG announces free summer meals and art program
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Swimmer to cross Lake George in support of Silver Bay YMCA
Lake George, NY1 day ago
Rivers Casino hosting cornhole tournament fundraiser
Schenectady, NY1 day ago
Weather postpones New York State July 4 fireworks show
Albany, NY3 days ago
Gloversville’s new splash pad opens for the summer
Gloversville, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Friday, July 7
Rensselaer, NY1 day ago
Death investigation underway in Rotterdam
Rotterdam, NY17 hours ago
After 13 years, Colonie pizzeria changes owners
Colonie, NY3 days ago
4 New York State Ice Cream Stands Among ‘Best In America’
Albany, NY2 days ago
Second retail dispensary opens in Capital Region
Rensselaer, NY19 hours ago
The Best Neighborhoods to Live in Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Swimming closed at Brown’s Beach on Saratoga Lake
Stillwater, NY1 day ago
The City of Cohoes Presents “Rock The Block” Concert Series
Cohoes, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy