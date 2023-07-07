Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
‘She’ll live on forever’: Community mourns loss of toddler struck, killed by car in North Versailles
By Christine D'Antonio,
1 day ago
In North Versailles Thursday night, emotions were high as mourners came together to pay tribute to 1-year-old Arionna Porter.
The smiley, baby-shark-loving toddler lost her life Tuesday when she was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Eastland Apartment Complex where she lived. Arionna’s mother Ariel Coover says this support means everything.
“It meant so much to me I didn’t think so many people would be here. That just goes to show how loved she was by everyone,” said Coover.
North Versailles police shut down the typically packed East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard in both directions as family, friends, and community members released balloons and set off fireworks to honor a little girl taken away far too soon.
