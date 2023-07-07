Open in App
ABC 7 Chicago

2 newborns found dead in bathroom in Streeterville child care center, Chicago police say

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPf90_0nIeKP4900

Chicago police said they are investigating the death of two newborns found unresponsive in a child care center bathroom.

Police said they responded to the childcare center in the 400 block of East Ontario in the city's Streeterville neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found two female newborns unresponsive in the bathroom. They were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. The location where the newborns were found is on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus, and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine.

Northwestern Medicine released a statement saying an "emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee" at the daycare facility on the hospital campus. Northwestern said no daycare children were involved or impacted.

"The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time," the statement concluded.

No further information has been released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)
