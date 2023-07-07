Mud Hens hit five homers but fall to Louisville Bats

The Toledo Mud Hens hit five solo home runs, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-5 loss to the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Louisville started the game with a leadoff homer, added another solo homer in the second, then broke through with five runs in the third inning to take control of the game.

Corey Joyce hit two solo homers for Toledo, and Parker Meadows, Donny Sands, and Riley Greene added solo shots of their own.

What happened : Nick Martini hit a leadoff home run off Mud Hens starting pitcher Brenan Hanifee.

Jose Barrero followed with a solo home run in the top of the second to make it 2-0.

In the third, Matt Reynolds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Jason Vosler added an RBI groundout and Barrero tacked on an RBI single. After Hanifee exited the game, Rony Garcia gave up an RBI single to Michael Siani to give Louisville a 7-0 lead.

Hanifee gave up seven earned runs in 2⅔ innings to take the loss.

Joyce blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning to get the Mud Hens on the board, and Meadows followed with a solo shot to cut the Louisville lead to 7-2.

Louisville added on in the fourth when Reynolds had another RBI double to make it 8-2.

Sands launched his homer in the bottom of the fourth, and Greene hit his in the fifth.

Joyce hit his second of the game in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-5.

Martini had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to make it 9-5.

Game MVP : Martini was 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs and two runs scored. He was a double short of hitting for the cycle.

He said it : “Just because you hit homers or you get a lot of hits or you hold runners or maybe only give up two runs as a pitching staff, doesn’t mean you are going to win the game. That’s the crazy thing about baseball. The guys swung the bat tonight. I’m really happy for Joyce and, more importantly, Riley Greene with a homer tonight and five hits last night, so we’ll see where that is going to take him. The offense did a tremendous job. Hanifee ran into some problems early with elevation. Totally not him tonight. He’s usually a groundball machine. He left some pitches up.” — Mud Hens manager Anthony Iapoce.

Comings and goings : Former Mud Hens left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees.

Up next : The teams play at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the fourth game of their six-game set. Toledo will send lefty Jack O’Loughlin (1-1, 4.30 ERA) to the mound, while Louisville will start Michael Mariot (3-0, 2.59 ERA).