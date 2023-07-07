Open in App
The Blade

Mud Hens hit five homers but fall to Louisville Bats

By By Brian Buckey / The Blade,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCIoI_0nIeEp2B00

The Toledo Mud Hens hit five solo home runs, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-5 loss to the Louisville Bats on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Louisville started the game with a leadoff homer, added another solo homer in the second, then broke through with five runs in the third inning to take control of the game.

Corey Joyce hit two solo homers for Toledo, and Parker Meadows, Donny Sands, and Riley Greene added solo shots of their own.

What happened : Nick Martini hit a leadoff home run off Mud Hens starting pitcher Brenan Hanifee.

Jose Barrero followed with a solo home run in the top of the second to make it 2-0.

In the third, Matt Reynolds and Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Jason Vosler added an RBI groundout and Barrero tacked on an RBI single. After Hanifee exited the game, Rony Garcia gave up an RBI single to Michael Siani to give Louisville a 7-0 lead.

Hanifee gave up seven earned runs in 2⅔ innings to take the loss.

Joyce blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning to get the Mud Hens on the board, and Meadows followed with a solo shot to cut the Louisville lead to 7-2.

Louisville added on in the fourth when Reynolds had another RBI double to make it 8-2.

Sands launched his homer in the bottom of the fourth, and Greene hit his in the fifth.

Joyce hit his second of the game in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-5.

Martini had an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning to make it 9-5.

Game MVP : Martini was 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs and two runs scored. He was a double short of hitting for the cycle.

He said it : “Just because you hit homers or you get a lot of hits or you hold runners or maybe only give up two runs as a pitching staff, doesn’t mean you are going to win the game. That’s the crazy thing about baseball. The guys swung the bat tonight. I’m really happy for Joyce and, more importantly, Riley Greene with a homer tonight and five hits last night, so we’ll see where that is going to take him. The offense did a tremendous job. Hanifee ran into some problems early with elevation. Totally not him tonight. He’s usually a groundball machine. He left some pitches up.” — Mud Hens manager Anthony Iapoce.

Comings and goings : Former Mud Hens left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees.

Up next : The teams play at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the fourth game of their six-game set. Toledo will send lefty Jack O’Loughlin (1-1, 4.30 ERA) to the mound, while Louisville will start Michael Mariot (3-0, 2.59 ERA).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Kyle Kuric Signs With Louisville Alumni TBT Team
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Four elite '25 prospects confirmed for Louisville visits
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Bunny burglar and runaway pig
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Basketball Transfer Portal: Has Michigan Potentially Found A New Target?
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Elly De La Cruz says this Louisville rapper is his favorite English-speaking artist
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Churchill Downs Paddock Club taking shape as steel beams are installed
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
W. W. Cousins announces closure of Dixie Highway location
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Watch: Escaped pig leads police and neighbors on a wild chase through Louisville
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
Veteran's Club taking veterans, first responders on Jeep Excursion this weekend
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
Ohio fish company stole 100+ walleyes from charity
Sandusky, OH1 day ago
LDG Development eyes former Bank of Louisville building
Louisville, KY15 hours ago
Police investigating after 2 teens shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Friday night
Louisville, KY14 hours ago
LMPD: Man shot in Wilder Park neighborhood
Louisville, KY1 day ago
4-year-old African boy gets lifesaving treatment at Norton Children's in Louisville
Louisville, KY22 hours ago
JCPS athletic coaches training
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
This popular restaurant has reopened in Napoleon, Ohio
Napoleon, OH3 days ago
Free back-to-school supply drives to be hosted as summer break winds down
Louisville, KY17 hours ago
New Ohio law prevents police from charging victims to get stolen property back
Toledo, OH20 hours ago
Man dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on Greenbelt Highway
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
Pontoon goes over Tiffin dam, eight people rescued
Tiffin, OH4 days ago
3 people taken to hospital, 1 seriously injured in Valley Station crash
Louisville, KY23 hours ago
New Albany recycling site will pay for recyclable metals
Albany, GA22 hours ago
Findlay man killed in accident after 86-year-old accidentally put car in reverse
Findlay, OH4 days ago
'Corners are cut to dispense prescriptions,' CVS employee tells pharmacy board
Toledo, OH1 day ago
25-year-old man arrested for allegedly leaving scene of fatal hit-and-run in Oldham County
Crestwood, KY5 hours ago
BG Police pursue motorcycle, but terminate chase after reaching high speeds in city
Bowling Green, OH3 days ago
What options are there when a neighbor’s tree threatens your property?
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Hardin Co. teen accused of brutally murdering Radcliff woman indicted as adult
Radcliff, KY1 day ago
Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Bluffton: Quick Response by Fire Crews
Bluffton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy