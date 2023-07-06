Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Double-decker bus collision with second bus in Manhattan sends 18 people to hospitals

By Associated Press,

1 day ago

A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and a city bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said.

Reports of a major vehicle crash came in just after 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit said. Emergency personnel found what he described as a serious accident, with the larger bus adding complications.

“We’ve had a few minor challenges in the double decker bus — going through the windows, taking people out,” New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said.

Ladders and ropes were required to get some people down because of crash damage to the bus, Murphy said.

Many of those injured have cuts, bruises, scrapes, along with suspected fractures and head and neck injuries, Hopper said.

"None have any life-threatening injury,” said Hopper, who added that about 63 other passengers requested evaluations by a doctor who was at the scene.

Hopper and Murphy said they couldn't speculate about what led up to the crash.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” Ishrak Jahan, a passenger on one bus, told CBS News New York. “I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
At least 18 injured in major crash involving two buses in New York
New York City, NY1 day ago
Woman's face slashed in attack on Fifth Avenue in New York
Manhattan, NY11 days ago
Alleged subway stabber Jordan Williams receives $71.5K for legal defense in just one day
Brooklyn, NY21 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Singer, model tried to traffic more than 200 pounds of cocaine in SUV, Sheriff's Office says
Lexington, KY29 days ago
Bear Mauls 66-Year-Old Arizona Man to Death as Bystanders Watch
Prescott, AZ21 days ago
Uber passenger shot and killed driver because ‘she feared he was kidnapping her to Mexico’
El Paso, TX12 days ago
South Carolina officer rescues woman in car mouthing 'help me'
North Myrtle Beach, SC29 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV26 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA12 days ago
Charges Dropped Against Jordan Williams In Subway Self-Defense Fatal Stabbing
New York City, NY9 days ago
Texas man given life sentence for secretly recording 23 women, including teenager
Plano, TX9 days ago
Las Vegas Man Lived With Bodies of Murder Victims for Days
Las Vegas, NV8 days ago
Suspected purse snatcher faces murder charge in dragging death of popular California bakery owner and activist
Oakland, CA13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy