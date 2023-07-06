Open in App
WBRE

Threads account can’t be deleted without wiping Instagram too

By Jeremy Tanner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bn5YH_0nIbwaOj00

(NEXSTAR) – The excitement around a fresh social media platform can be so great that users don’t even think about the day they might want to erase their account – something new adopters of Meta’s Threads are already griping about Thursday.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s shakeup of Twitter, alternative platforms such as Hive and Mastodon have tried to siphon away dissatisfied users, but when it comes to mass early adoption, Threads stands out. The Twitter rival surpassed 30 million sign ups Thursday morning, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

As the buzz around Threads spread, so did news of a particular line in the service’s privacy policy .

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

5 things to know about Threads, Twitter’s newest rival

Some who downloaded the app to give it a try – which Instagram users can do in a matter of seconds – found out deleting it was more complicated than they knew.

“I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!” @emilyhughes tweeted .

Others accused Zuck of creating a “trap” to keep user information on Meta servers from the wave of sign-ups.

“We can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew people would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap,” @ecto_fun tweeted .

Backlash over the policy prompted Instagram head Adam Mosseri to address the issue, TechCruch reported .

Mosseri explained:

To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account. Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jogger hit and killed along State Route 92
Harding, PA2 days ago
PA Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in NEPA
Mount Carmel, PA1 day ago
Search for Duryea man missing nearly one month
Duryea, PA2 days ago
Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania worth $100K
Glenside, PA7 days ago
WARM celebrates 65th anniversary in ‘Warmland’
Kingston, PA1 day ago
Water boil advisory in place for Jermyn residents
Jermyn, PA1 day ago
‘Shame on you’: Shoppers accuse Christmas Tree Shops of deceitful pricing during closeout ‘sale’
Lynnfield, MA2 days ago
Special traffic patterns planned for Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, PA2 days ago
Walmart-Pittston to have sensory-friendly hours
Pittston, PA1 day ago
Staying safe while grooming your yard
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Search for missing 13-year-old out of Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Woman accused of taking selfie before stealing thousands in jewelry in California
Irvine, CA2 days ago
VIDEO: Man drives ATV into Ohio police cruiser
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
Man who barricaded himself in coal mine pleaded not guilty
Lansford, PA2 days ago
Cowboys and cowgirls rode over to Benton Rodeo
Benton, PA1 day ago
102-year-old WWII veteran receives college degree after 80 years
Madison, NJ13 hours ago
Pioneering Anchor Brewing Co. to shut down after 127 years
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Childbirth services end early at Wilkes-Barre General
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy