Dozens injured in NYC bus collision: FDNY

Both buses appeared to be "fully occupied" at the time of the crash, with many injuries being "cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and some head and neck injuries, as well," according to Hopper.
The tour bus driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, and officials said he didn't have the most serious injury of those who have been treated.
FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy said first responders on the scene "quickly put up some ladders and used some ropes to lower some of the injured people down" due to an egress being damaged.
Officials declined to comment when asked to elaborate on what may have caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
