Open in App
ABC News

Dozens injured in NYC bus collision: FDNY

By Riley Hoffman,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY7Ot_0nIbb35O00

Dozens of people were injured following a bus collision in New York City on Thursday night, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said it received a call just before 7 p.m. ET for a "major vehicle accident" on First Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan, where a double-decker tour bus and an MTA bus collided.

According to Deputy Chief Paul Hopper from EMS Division 1, 36 people were hospitalized, while 35 were treated at the scene. None of the injuries had been deemed life-threatening, Hopper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfWVO_0nIbb35O00
WABC - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, first responders are shown at the scene of a bus crash in New York, on July 6, 2023.
MORE: 2 firefighters die while battling blaze aboard ship in New Jersey

Both buses appeared to be "fully occupied" at the time of the crash, with many injuries being "cuts, bruises, scrapes, some suspected fractures, and some head and neck injuries, as well," according to Hopper.

The tour bus driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation, and officials said he didn't have the most serious injury of those who have been treated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0Ag9_0nIbb35O00
WABC - PHOTO: Injured passengers are led away from the scene of a bus crash in New York, on July 6, 2023.

FDNY Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy said first responders on the scene "quickly put up some ladders and used some ropes to lower some of the injured people down" due to an egress being damaged.

Officials declined to comment when asked to elaborate on what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
MTA bus collides with tourist double-decker in NYC, leaving nearly 80 people injured
New York City, NY1 day ago
2-alarm fire burns through part of Mount Sinai Hospital on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYC man makes dangerous leap from Fire Island ferry as fellow passengers cheer, is arrested after swimming to shore
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 firefighters die while battling blaze aboard ship in New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Unanswered questions remain after firefighters killed in blaze on docked cargo ship
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
Man shot in the face, killed in upper Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
NYPD cop, 30, arrested for assaulting, threatening 23-year-old girlfriend
Queens, NY1 day ago
28-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes In Highlands
Highlands, NJ2 days ago
Pilot killed in South Carolina plane crash was beloved New Jersey doctor
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Homeowner catches a burglar in the act, teaches him a lesson
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
‘I made a great big mistake.’ Customers say they are owed money and answers from LI antiques dealer
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Cortlandt Manor Teen ID'd As Person Who Jumped From Bear Mountain Bridge
Cortlandt Manor, NY2 days ago
Iconic NYC Restaurant Adds 2 New Menu Items and People Are Up in Arms
New York City, NY1 day ago
Robert De Niro's teen grandson was found dead at an iconic lower Manhattan building that houses luxe apartments and an exclusive old-money inspired social club
New York City, NY4 days ago
NYC’s mayor has found his archrival. His name is Brad Lander.
New York City, NY2 days ago
Beloved New Jersey Italian Grocery Store Shuts Its Doors Leaving Customers Heartbroken
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Here Are Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli’s Top 5 Italian Restaurants In NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
Lottery Opens for 125 Affordable Units in East New York, Starting at $419 a Month
New York City, NY3 days ago
A kosher baker rejected a synagogue’s order for rainbow Pride treats. The firestorm has been fierce.
West Orange, NJ2 days ago
Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray split: 'You can't fake it'
New York City, NY3 days ago
Straphanger Stabbed in Harlem, Treated in the Bronx
Bronx, NY14 days ago
Straphanger Knocked Out at Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY11 days ago
Cops Release Photo of Subway Push Suspect
Bronx, NY29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy