Teen pulled unconscious from Prospect Park Lake has now died

It was just over three weeks ago that Ricky Joassaint disappeared in the water. Eyewitnesses say he and some friends were trying to catch a turtle.

A GoFundMe page says Joassaint's mom was able to fly to New York from the Caribbean and be by his side before he died.

Those familiar with Prospect Park Lake say the shoreline is deceivingly shallow. It may seem safe to go in, but the floor drops without warning, making this bucolic lake dangerously deep for those who cannot swim.

According to the Prospect Park Alliance, they warn people to "Never drink, swim or wade in any the Prospect Park Lake and other waterbodies."

There are also warning signs about the algae bloom.

