Open in App
ABCNY

Teen pulled unconscious from Prospect Park Lake has now died

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZ31u_0nIbOKkt00

A 13-year-old pulled unconscious from Prospect Park Lake has now died.

It was just over three weeks ago that Ricky Joassaint disappeared in the water. Eyewitnesses say he and some friends were trying to catch a turtle.

A GoFundMe page says Joassaint's mom was able to fly to New York from the Caribbean and be by his side before he died.

Those familiar with Prospect Park Lake say the shoreline is deceivingly shallow. It may seem safe to go in, but the floor drops without warning, making this bucolic lake dangerously deep for those who cannot swim.

According to the Prospect Park Alliance, they warn people to "Never drink, swim or wade in any the Prospect Park Lake and other waterbodies."

There are also warning signs about the algae bloom.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Teen dies weeks after being pulled out of Prospect Park Lake, family says
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Section of New York beach closed after unconscious swimmer pulled from water
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Teen Dies in First Drowning of the Summer
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 swimmers at Jersey Shore, Rockaway Beach in critical condition after drownings
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Crime Podcaster Paralyzed In NJ Mountain Biking Accident Sees Outpour Of Support
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Queens subway rider punched in face while asking for directions
Queens, NY23 hours ago
Family desperate to find beloved Bronx, New York grandmother who was last seen on security footage in July 2021
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYC man makes dangerous leap from Fire Island ferry as fellow passengers cheer, is arrested after swimming to shore
New York City, NY1 day ago
Pilot in tragic airplane crash that killed 5 near resort town was beloved N.J. doctor, father of 3
Little Falls, NJ22 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to violent deaths of his brother, mother in Queens
Queens, NY21 hours ago
Man, 28, arrested for tackling, attempting to rape woman on Brooklyn street
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Missing 3-year-old last seen with family friend in Bronx found safe
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Brooklyn men drove to Pennsylvania to burn, dispose of body: sources
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Times Square CVS worker stabs serial shoplifter to death, police say
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
Celebrate Caribbean Cuisine At Uptown Night Market
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Mother missing since April found with help of an Eyewitness News viewer
New York City, NY1 day ago
This Is The Worst Town To Live In New York
Great Neck, NY9 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz driver charged with DWI in Queens crash that killed DEP worker: NYPD
Queens, NY1 day ago
Woman fatally stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests
Bronx, NY4 hours ago
11-Year-Old Bicyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Levittown Crash
Levittown, NY11 hours ago
Another Popular NJ Restaurant Suddenly Closed, And We Have Questions
Toms River, NJ23 hours ago
2-alarm fire burns through part of Mount Sinai Hospital on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man gets 27 years to life for killing Brooklyn building superintendent, burying body in yard
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
A look at the violent past of alleged Staten Island gang leader — and what comes next
Staten Island, NY8 hours ago
Man assaulted in unprovoked attack inside NYC subway station
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Fourth Bay Shore Child Dies Following Crash Near Florida-Georgia Border, Family Says
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
NYC man charged with killing homeless man near Citi Field, police say
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police surround Westfield home with barricaded person inside
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
NY man gets 27 years to life for killing building super, burying him in unmarked grave
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy