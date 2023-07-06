Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recent Warriors trade may have cost them chance at Damian Lillard

By Adamtaylornba,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QT0D0_0nIbMiod00

Mike Dunleavy has wasted no time in strengthening the Golden State Warriors roster this summer. Chris Paul and Cory Joseph have been added to round out the team’s guard rotation, and now the Warriors are likely looking for potential big-man additions.

According to Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors may have jumped the gun with their trade activity. The ESPN analyst recently appeared on 95.7 The Game, where she revealed Damian Lillard held an interest in joining the Warriors if he decided to request a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

“They could have waited for Dame,” Shelburne said. “Dame is from the Bay Area. I know he was interested if he got to the point where he was going to ask for a trade, and the list was given. The Warriors, initially, would have been on that list. But I think now it’s not possible because of the moves they’ve made. They sort of locked in. They could have waited. I think they did the smart thing by trading for Chris Paul when they did because they preserved their optionality. Plus, they got a really good player.”

Damian Lillard has become the hottest topic in the NBA. After requesting a trade out of Portland, the All-Star guard has reportedly stated he only wishes to be moved to the Miami Heat. However, you have to wonder if his stance would be softer had the Warriors not already moved to add Paul.

In truth, Paul is likely a better fit for the Warriors at this late stage of their dynasty, as the veteran guard will likely embrace a bench role next season. As such, the Warriors can continue to run their ‘Splash Brothers’ backcourt without feeling pressured to find a starting role for their latest addition.

Still, it would have been interesting to see how Lillard fitted alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thomspon, but now, we will never know.

