Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Threads account can’t be deleted without wiping Instagram too

By Jeremy Tanner,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GZpt_0nIaxz6y00

(NEXSTAR) – The excitement around a fresh social media platform can be so great that users don’t even think about the day they might want to erase their account – something new adopters of Meta’s Threads are already griping about Thursday.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s shakeup of Twitter, alternative platforms such as Hive and Mastodon have tried to siphon away dissatisfied users, but when it comes to mass early adoption, Threads stands out. The Twitter rival surpassed 30 million sign-ups Thursday morning, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

As the buzz around Threads spread, so did news of a particular line in the service’s privacy policy.

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

Some who downloaded the app to give it a try – which Instagram users can do in a matter of seconds – found out deleting it was more complicated than they knew.

“I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!” @emilyhughes tweeted.

Others accused Zuck of creating a “trap” to keep user information on Meta servers from the wave of sign-ups.

“We can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew people would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap,” @ecto_fun tweeted.

Backlash over the policy prompted Instagram head Adam Mosseri to address the issue, TechCruch reported.

Mosseri explained:

To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account. Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Sad Monkey Mercantile
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
DA names person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez killing
Harlingen, TX1 day ago
New Mexico Supreme Court says Quay Road AI a public road after rancher, company dispute
Tucumcari, NM1 day ago
VIDEO: Man drives ATV into Ohio police cruiser
Dayton, OH11 hours ago
Good friend, makeup consultant Patti Stapp dies after battle with cancer
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Fritch economy benefiting from Lake Meredith attraction
Fritch, TX2 days ago
Guymon Police looking for information in alleged drive-by shooting
Guymon, OK14 hours ago
Amarillo ISD cutting substitute teacher pay in coming school year
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Amarillo Zoo shows us Binx the Blue-Tongued Skink
Amarillo, TX21 hours ago
Amarillo Rainbow Room set to host ‘Back to School Supply Drive’ starting July 15
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Triple-digit heat and thunderstorms
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Duo sent to prison for attempt to transport 558 lbs of liquid meth
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
No injuries reported in duplex fire on Wednesday morning in Amarillo
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Pampa resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Pampa, TX1 day ago
Woman accused of taking selfie before stealing thousands in jewelry in California
Irvine, CA2 days ago
Security cam captures thief using WD-40 to sneak into, ransack Indiana home
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
City of Amarillo discusses future playa lake plans
Amarillo, TX10 hours ago
Disappearance of Taylor Wright during Hurricane Irma examined on ‘Dateline’
Pensacola, FL18 hours ago
True crime podcaster Paul Holes trains investigators in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls, TX18 hours ago
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD hosting job fairs Thursday
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
West Texas A&M University Police Department investigates inappropriate touching on campus
Canyon, TX8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy