Farmers share Farm Bill priorities with Sen. Durbin

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Crop insurance is the number one priority for Illinois farmers, Sen. Dick Durbin said Wednesday.

Illinois farmers met with Sen. Durbin at the Illinois Farm Bureau in Bloomington to make sure their voices are heard in ongoing Farm Bill negotiations.

“We have settled on crop insurance as the pillar to build the Farm Bill on,” said Durbin.

The 2023 Farm Bill will set national policies for the next five years. It’s expected to be in the trillion dollar range, according to the Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress.

“When you consider the size of agriculture production across the U.S., it’s a modest investment in terms of our return…It is also a good vehicle for us to deal with conservation and moves us in the right direction,” said Durbin.

Matt Rush, president of Illinois Corn Growers Association, said crop insurance is something you never want to use, but have to have.

“It’s just the same as what you buy for your car. You don’t ever want to use your car insurance and we don’t want to use our crop insurance either. But it’s a tool in the toolbox to produce a safe and abundant crop…We grow a tremendous amount of corn in Illinois and we’re really proud to be the number two state in the U.S. for corn,” he said.

Also on the list of farmers’ priorities was how to adjust to the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding California Proposition 12, which bans pork producers from confining mother pigs in gestation crates.

“If we’re going to find someway around this, we’ve got to have some creative thinking that’s consistent with that Supreme Court decision…I want to make sure whatever we do is scientific and rational and reasonable in terms of producers across the U.S.,” said Durbin.

Chad Leman, president of Illinois Pork Producers Association, said farmers know what’s best for the pigs. He said it’s not practical to reduce capacity.

“Pork is going to go higher,” he said. “We work with our veterinarians and nutritionists to house these pigs, feed these pigs and handle the pigs the best way we can. We have to.”

Since California consumes 15 percent of the nation’s pork, Leman said conversations need to be had to set a standard rule for producers.

“We need the consumer to have confidence in the way we’re raising their bacon and sausage. We need to have a product that’s nutritious and they feel good eating,” he said.

Another priority is staying competitive in foreign markets. Durbin said farmers have to be protected and given a fair shot.

“We have to look at big picture and long term,” he said.

