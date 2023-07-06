New Diablo 4 1.0.4 update buffs Helltide chests, patch notes released

What you need to know

Diablo 4's latest update, 1.0.4, has officially gone live and is available to download on all platforms. It's a client patch, so downloading it is required.

The update includes a ton of bug fixes for abilities, quests, and UI elements, along with a handful of significant quality of life changes.

Notably, Blizzard has buffed Helltide chests so that they can drop Unique items. Previously, the best loot they could drop were Legendaries.

The cap on crafting materials has also been raised to 99,999 (from 9,999), and the bosses Vhenard, Brol the Tyrant King, and Cyhrach the Firstborn have all gotten health and damage nerfs as well.

Update: Blizzard has temporarily disabled Uber Unique drops from Helltide chests due to erroneously high drop rates.

Update 7/7/2023 at 1:04 a.m. PT / 4:04 a.m. ET: Blizzard has temporarily disabled Uber Unique drops from Helltide chests due to an issue that was causing them to drop at erroneously high rates. Other Unique items are still available from the chests, however.

See more

Our original story is below.

Diablo 4's 1.0.4 update is officially live and available now. The update brings a wide variety of bug fixes to the game along with some notable gameplay changes, and since it's a client patch, you'll need to download it before jumping back into Sanctuary.

While most of the patch consists of bug fixes for abilities, quests, and UI elements, some big quality of life improvements have been included in it as well. The most significant of these is a change that allows Helltide Chests to drop Unique items , which will no doubt make grinding this endgame activity more rewarding than it was before. Previously, the rarest loot you could get from Helltides were Legendary drops.

Blizzard has also raised the cap on crafting materials to 99,999, which will make it significantly easier for players to passively accrue massive quantities of them over time as they play. Previously, this cap was 9,999, which often wasn't enough for players that like to craft elixirs and other useful items frequently.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Read More Diablo 4

• Blizzard courts new controversy with its Diablo 4 Lilith hardcore statue

• Diablo 4 season resets: Here's why you'll love them

• Diablo 4 class tier list

• Diablo 4 review

Finally, patch 1.0.4 also includes a nerf to three Diablo 4 bosses: Vhenard, Brol the Tyrant King, and Cyhrach the Firstborn. Specifically, the health and damage output of all three bosses has been reduced, though the developers didn't specify how much. Vhenard and Brol are fought during the campaign's main story, while Cyhrach is encountered in the Hollowed Glacier dungeon during the Call of the Ancients side quest in the Fractured Peaks.

This update comes hot off the heels of the official announcement of Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant , which is the game's first live service season. When it goes live on July 20, it will kick off Diablo 4's seasonal release schedule and add new Malignant enemy types to the game that players can kill to cage their corrupted hearts and gain access to unique build-enhancing Malignant Powers. The season will feature a brand new story and quest, along with a Season Journey, a cosmetic-filled Battle Pass, and several new Legendary Aspects and Unique items.

In the section below, we've included the full patch notes for update 1.0.4, so make sure you read them to check out the complete list of every new change and addition.

Diablo 4 1.0.4 Build #42942 patch notes

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Here's a complete list of the patch notes from Update 1.0.4, taken directly from the official Blizzard website .

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the damage multiplier for Enhanced Frozen Orb wasn't applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where enemies with the Vortex affix would deal damage through Immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Elixir of Expertise was reducing resource cost by 10% instead of the displayed 20% value.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Paragon Subdue Glyph would be applied to any target instead of only Vulnerable targets.

Fixed an issue where the Barbarian's Whirlwind ability would briefly stop channeling when a Cooldown skill was cast while using it.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed Overpower buff from the Barbarian’s Earthstriker's Aspect would be consumed upon gaining any other buff.

Fixed an issue where the player character would freeze when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step skill if used outside the range of your intended target.

Fixed an issue where the player could not rotate when casting a Channeled Skill if using a one-hand weapon with no off-hand item equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Scrolls in Fields of Hatred had a lower cooldown than the displayed 5-minute cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Aspects that deal flat damage imprinted through the Codex of Power scaled with player level instead of item power.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Shadow Mages weren’t applying extra shadow damage through the Shadowblight Key Passive.

Fixed an issue where Cheat Death effects would not trigger if you died while mounted.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where a traversal wouldn't appear during the The Blind Eye quest, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue where the Mother's Judgement enemy would spawn before the player entered the encounter during the Whispers from the Past quest.

Fixed multiple issues where Quest progress would be blocked if the player used a Town Portal during specific sequences.

Fixed various other issues that prevented progression for multiple Quests.

Fixed an issue where the Forgotten Depths dungeon had one fewer prisoner to release than intended.

Fixed an issue where teleporting to Wejinhani during the Witch of the Wastes quest would force the player to drop the Vial of Quicksilver, despite the town being an allowed area for the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cultist's Refuge, Howling Warren and Luban’s Rest dungeons couldn't be completed if the Butcher appeared and was not killed.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins slain in a Nightmare Dungeon with the Death Pulse Affix would deal significantly more damage than intended with its post-death explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Mirage quest couldn't properly be completed.

UI

Fixed an issue where the QR code used for account linking on console was improperly sized, which made scanning it difficult.

Fixed an issue where the Imprint cost for Legendary Aspects would be inaccurately displayed.

Fixed an issue where players on Console would be unable to navigate the Shop after using the Buy More Platinum button.

Fixed an issue where the Upgrade Glyph tab wouldn't close after moving away from the Awakened Glyphstone.

Fixed an issue where a Skill unlocked by item contribution did not have an Assign Skill button in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where trading a partial stack while playing with a controller would display a full stack in the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Reward Cache for defeating a World Boss would display as available if there was an active Whisper for defeating the boss, even when the Cache had already been claimed previously.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the NPC Arlo couldn't be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Fields of Hatred Killer Cosmetic Set was missing helmets for Druid, Necromancer, and Rogue.

Fixed an issue where the cost of the Sturdy Saddle Cosmetic from the Stable Vendor would scale with the player character's Level.

Fixed an issue where players could lure the Seething Abomination boss in the Alzuuda Fields of Hatred zone to a location where they could damage it, but it couldn't damage them.

Fixed an issue where Mount Cosmetics would not properly display if applied while actively mounted.

Fixed an issue where the camera would pan from the point of death back to the respawn point instead of instantly moving for players in Local Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where the player and NPC would disappear during a dialogue sequence if the player was actively under the effect of a Conduit shrine. (Demonic trickery strikes again!)

Various Localization fixes.

Various other interface and accessibility Improvements.

Further stability, performance, and visual improvements across all platforms.

Fixed an issue where transmogs on off-hand Items for Sorcerers would reset upon performing any Inventory action.

Gameplay Adjustments