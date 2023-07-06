Best tripod bags & cases in 2023

Niche yet usefully practical – that would be a good way of describing tripod bags and cases specifically made for transporting photography and video tripods, studio stands, umbrellas, microphone booms, modifiers and sliders – and sometimes all of these at once.

While a bag or a case for these larger accessories is probably not the first purchase any photographer or videographer will have thought of, it’s one that can transform the practicality of our setup for the better, for sure. Not only do dedicated tripod bags and cases make everything less cumbersome to carry or save us having to cram everything into our main camera bag, they’re ideal when traveling. They can be taken as hand luggage, slung over our shoulder, or even stored in a cargo hold of a plane as required.

Obviously, when considering which option is best to purchase we’ll need to consider the size of our setup and go for a bag that’s big enough to accommodate our tripod when folded. Like every case for photographic kit, some are padded for extra protection and comfort, while others have better straps than competitors. While most feature padded shoulder straps and carry handles, those with more heavy duty pro gear to transport may want to seek out a rolling case option with shock-absorbing wheels, such as the pro-grade example from Think Tank we’ve included here. Of course, we’ve also rounded up a range of more compact, fairly priced offerings to suit a variety of budgets, from pocket money prices upwards.

So without further ado, let’s grab hold of the handle, pull back the zipper and delve into our selection of the best tripod bags and cases we can currently buy.

The best tripod bags in 2023

(Image credit: Vanguard)

1: Vanguard Alta Action 70 Tripod Bag

Best for fuss-free zip and go operation, with a trio of available lengths offered

Exterior dimensions: 715x180x140mm | Interior dimensions: 700x170x130mm | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 350g

Sturdy nylon construction Shoulder strap and carry handles provide convenience and comfort Waterproof bottom protects our gear Choice of three sizes No wheels for those looking for more heavy-duty transportation No side pockets for additional accessories

Though this nylon construction padded tripod bag is specifically made for its manufacturer’s Alta Pro tripod, in truth it will accommodate anyone’s tripod up to 70cm in length. The same bag also comes in 60cm or 80cm versions (the Alta Action 60 and Alta Action 80), as desired. If your tripod is smaller than the bag, then here’s a practical tip: simply extend the legs for a snug fit.

The list of features here is impressive for something outwardly so straightforward: a shoulder strap that also allows the bag to be worn across the chest, a pair of handles, a waterproof bottom, fully zippered opening, and an Alta Link connector on the exterior so it can be attached to select Vanguard Alta bags.

A bright-colored interior lining also purports to make smaller items easier to find, while we’re promised an extra wide opening for easy access with any tripod head. Reasonably priced the same as a takeaway for two from the local, the cost won’t leave you with a queasy stomach either. It’s also usefully of a size that can be taken as an airline carry-on.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

2: Manfrotto Padded Tripod Bag 80cm

Best for transporting a tripod just under 80cm long

Exterior dimensions: 170x230x800mm | Interior dimensions: 150x210x760mm | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 630g / 1.39lbs

Padded to provide extra protection for our tripod Choice of five sizes Asymmetric tapered shape More expensive than the non padded version No side or top mounted carry handles, just the shoulder strap

At first glance looking very similar in its black livery to the alternative unpadded option from the same manufacturer, this once again features an asymmetric tapered shape to provide a snug fit for our means of support. The bag can accommodate a tripod with head attached at the wider 21cm end, while the legs fit into the narrower tapered end, which has a width of 15cm. Furthermore the logo end cap is padded to protect the tripod head.

It’s worth noting that the total internal length of this particular ‘80’ bag variant is 76cm and it’s only the total external length that is 80cm, so if your tripod is actually longer than 80cm it’s better to step up to an alternative length (90cm, 100cm and 120cm versions are available, as is a 75cm one). Without an end strap or side handle, transportation is via shoulder strap, while its zip runs the length of the bag making it easier to retrieve our tripod when needed.

(Image credit: Manfrotto)

3: Manfrotto Unpadded Tripod Bag 60cm

Best for fuss-free, low-cost tripod transportation

Exterior dimensions: 160x630x220mm | Interior dimensions: 610mm in length | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 300g / 0.66lbs

Straightforward fuss free transportation solution Water repellent material Padded cap for protecting the tripod head Choice of four sizes 60cm version may prove too compact for larger tripods

A lightweight and affordable unpadded tripod bag intended to protect your means of support when traveling and with tripod head attached, thanks to the bag’s asymmetrical tapered shape. Constructed from sturdy ballistic nylon, it’s available in a variety of lengths from a relatively compact 60cm upwards. The bag is water repellent thanks to a special coating that’s been applied to its fabric and easy access, due to a two-way zippered enclosure that runs its length. An adjustable shoulder strap is provided, while despite being unpadded overall there is a small section of thermoform padding provided around the tripod head. Should we require additional padding over this otherwise fairly basic option, helpfully Manfrotto also manufactures an outwardly very similar padded alternative for those needing that extra level of protection and comfort.

(Image credit: USA Gear)

4: USA Gear Padded Tripod Case

Best for adjustable side extension pocket

Exterior dimensions: 67.3x18.4x15.9cm | Interior dimensions: Not given | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 272.16g / 0.6 lbs

Expandable interior accommodates tripods between 53cm and 89cm in length Carry handles and shoulder strap Side pocket for accessories No wheels

This padded cylindrical tube for our tripod transportation comes with the advantage of carry handles as well as the regulation issue shoulder strap, plus, more unusually still, a side pocket for all those little photographic accessories, such as memory cards, lens filters, spare batteries and cables.

There’s another bit of magic involved. Via an expandable zippered extension the bag can be switched from accommodating tripods up to 53cm, to those 89cm in length instead. We also get reinforced ends at both ends of the case plus a padded interior, while the nylon exterior is described as durable. A one-size fits nearly all option that will accommodate not just the tripod you have now, but due to the expandability feature, the tripod you may have in the future as well. Further peace of mind comes via the manufacturer’s three-year warranty.

(Image credit: Manfrotto )

5: Manfrotto Befree Advanced padded tripod bag

Best budget tripod case for small tripods

Exterior dimensions: 44x12x14.5cm | Interior dimensions: 43.5x11.5x14cm | Material: Nylon / synthetic fabric | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 0.16kg

Affordably ideal for smaller travel tripods Water resistant material makes it good for the great outdoors Compact and lightweight Limits the option to carry larger supports Not much padding Not an option for more heavy duty kit

This compact and lightweight ‘Befree’ tripod bag, also from Manfrotto, is aimed at photographers on the go who are primarily users of smaller travel tripods . This includes its maker’s own Befree tripod collection.

Despite being designed for the smaller modes of support and not really a heavy-duty option, it still comes with an adjustable padded shoulder strap and the usual zippered closure, while featuring a special water repellent coating to its fabric claimed to make it resistant to moisture. In short, this is a good, fuss free replacement for the lesser bag that originally came with your tripod, or simply an option for carrying your tripod separate from your main camera bag, and at a pocket money friendly price too. The stylish red and black livery also looks very snazzy in a sporty, retro sort of way.

(Image credit: Really Right Stuff )

6: Really Right Stuff Compact Tripod Bag

Best for more compact tripod brands

Exterior dimensions: 53.5cm | Interior dimensions: 11cmx47cm | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 375g

Rugged, durable construction Carry handles plus adjustable shoulder strap Quick access via top cap, or unzipping the length of the bag Three other sizes available A compact bag with a modest internal length, this is an option for smaller tripods only

Made of heavy-duty canvas, this rugged looking tripod bag features an adjustable strong shoulder strap, carry handles plus a full-length dual zipper with two opening options. Either unzip the entire length of the bag for access or just open the top cap and pull the tripod out, like drawing an arrow from a quiver.

We also get a slim outside pocket for storage of a camera card, spare battery or small manual, along with a covered ID pocket suitable for stashing a business card. With an internal length of 47cm and exterior length of 53.5cm though, this is one for smaller folded tripods, hence why it’s being marketed as a compact bag option. Bigger versions (Small, Medium and Extra Large) are also available.

(Image credit: Neewer)

7: Neewer 39x13x4in Photo Video Studio Kit Carrying Bag

Best for carrying studio stands and accessories, as well as tripods

Exterior dimensions: 100x33x10cm | Interior dimensions: Not given | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: No | Weight: 2.9lbs

Modestly priced for a larger-sized bag Plenty of room for a variety of gadgets and gizmos Being a budget option, it may not be suitable for prolonged professional use

When you want something larger and roomier to transport studio stands, umbrellas or microphone booms, for both photography and video work, this is a very affordable opion. And yes it can stash a tripod too. With shoulder strap and carry handles strengthened with a plastic buckle, this zippered bag is practical too.

Like comparable other options here, it features a side pocket for stashing cables, batteries, and other gadgets. At the same time, the exterior is claimed to be capable of protecting our kit from dirt, moisture, dust, and damage - which would make it worth the investment alone. Given this is a budget-priced bag despite its roominesss we can’t vouch for how long it will last in daily professional use, but it’s very much a one size fits all solution.

(Image credit: ThinkTank)

8: ThinkTank Video Tripod Manager 44 Rolling Case

Best wheeled case for transporting heavy duty video stands

Exterior dimensions: 113x32x32cm | Interior dimensions: 102x25x25cm | Material: Nylon | Strap: Yes | Wheels: Yes | Weight: 8kg

Heavy-duty case for more professional tripods Shock absorbing wheels at the base for ease of transportation Big, bulky and weighty with it Pricey compared to non-wheeled cases

The only tripod case in our round up that has wheels, this enthusiast and pro-targeted ThinkTank option is designed for the heavier style of video tripod with fluid head and the rough and tumble of professional shoots. It can accommodate tripods, stands, modifiers and sliders up to 40-inches in length. As a result, it’s the priciest example here.

It’s also the weightiest at a whopping 8kg, so having handles at the side and the top so it can be conveniently and comfortably wheeled along beside us is a must. A solid internal frame said to be crush resistant, shock absorbing wheels, and padded interior keep our kit safe and snug, while an extended Velcro fastened lip at the top of the case helps protect the bag’s zipper when it’s being transported and thrown together with other gear. Its rectangular shape also means it’s easily stackable with other luggage, while interior cushions provide support for different sizes of gear. An ID plate can be registered on the Think Tank website to help with locating the bag should it ever get lost or stolen.