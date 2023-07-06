Open in App
ksl.com

FDA grants full approval to Leqembi, first drug to slow progress of Alzheimer's

By Deseret Digital Media,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Salt Lake housing authority calls large rent increases 'a complete breakdown of communication'
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Volunteers renovate 2 housing projects for formerly homeless veterans
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Warnings, advisories issued as 'blazing hot' temperatures make it to Utah
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
1 killed in crash that closed ramp from I-15 to US 89 in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago
Details of violent prison incident not shared with parole board before convicted rapist's release
Taylorsville, UT2 days ago
Guns, drugs discovered during trafficking investigation in Midvale
Midvale, UT19 hours ago
Former Utahn stabbed to death defending friend against LGBTQ harassment, friend says
Portland, OR2 days ago
Utah mom performs CPR, brings 13-month-old back to life after near-drowning in Costa Rica
Provo, UT10 hours ago
Elm seed bugs are taking over Utah homes
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Salt Lake woman visited 3 bars before causing fatal wrong-way crash, charges say
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Blind woman says restaurant patio refused service because of her guide dog
Park City, UT2 days ago
Toddler Found Alone, Utah, No Clothes on DCF Involved
Roy, UT2 days ago
Taylorsville man sentenced to a year in jail for apartment arson
Taylorsville, UT1 day ago
Man arrested at Sandy restaurant after firing shots along State Street, police say
Sandy, UT1 day ago
Motorist fired shot in road rage confrontation in Murray, police say
Murray, UT2 days ago
'Please don't wake me up': Cougars embrace first taste of Big 12 preseason party
Provo, UT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy