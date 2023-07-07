Another ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff Is Coming to TLC — See the Teaser

Can these relationships be saved? Five '90 Day' couples will come together for a unique couples retreat in the new '90 Day Fiancé spinoff '90 Day: The Last Resort.'

The 90 Day Fiancé universe is getting a bit bigger. Another spinoff of the popular relationship-focused reality series will debut on TLC in August 2023. And it will feature some familiar faces.

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ premieres August 14

90 Day: The Last Resort will follow five familiar 90 Day couples who’ve reached a breaking point. In a final attempt to save their relationships, they’ve come together for a unique couples retreat, where they’ll “face their relationship demons,” according to the teaser (via YouTube).

“Will they leave stronger than ever?” the teaser’s narrator asks. “Or say goodbye for good?”

Whatever happens, it promises to be juicy.

“Your newest 90 Day obsession is here,” the voiceover continues. “This is the last resort.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. A companion podcast series, 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions will be hosted by Sukanya Krishnan. It will feature the show’s therapists — Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast — breaking down relationship issues and discussing the episode’s big moments.

Which couples will be on the new ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff?

While we know that five couples will be featured on 90 Day: The Last Resort, TLC is keeping their identities under wraps, at least for now. But that didn’t stop fans from speculating about who might be included.

On Instagram, one person predicted that it would be “the nastiest couples. Maybe this is where Big Ed and Angela hook up.” Several others agreed that Big Ed Brown, Angela Deem, and their respective partners (Liz Woods and Michael Ilesanmi) would likely be involved. Other commenters mentioned Aseulu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata and Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya as possible cast members for the new spinoff.

There have been more than a dozen ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spinoffs

90 Day: The Last Resort is the latest addition to the already long list of 90 Day spinoffs. Since the original show premiered in 2014, more than a dozen additional shows have launched either on TLC or discovery+.

Some spinoffs follow familiar faces from the original series, such as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After; Darcey and Stacey; and The Family Chantel. The spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows couples who are meeting for the first time in person, while 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way flips the script and features Americans who are moving abroad for love. Cast members whose relationships ended are the focus of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The 90 Day universe also includes 90 Day: The Single Life; 90 Day: Love in Paradise; and 90 Day Journey, as well as the reaction show 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, the self-filmed 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantine and 90 Day Diaries, and the talk-show style series 90 Day Bares All.

