Machine Gun Kelly Punched A Fan In The Face At A Concert, But It Was Out Of Love

There are a ton of very famous musicians touring the world right now, and it feels like there's been an influx of very odd things happening at these massive shows. Typically, we hear about fans throwing various items up on stage, however, in Machine Gun Kelly’s case he threw a punch. But, it’s not what you think, it’s weirder and totally cool. This is because a fan asked the musician to punch him in the face, and after lots of thought and consideration, MGK decide to make his “dreams come true.”

It’s important to note that Kelly seemed just as thrown off by the request as you likely were reading the headline of this story. However, he clearly got a kick out of the bizarre moment as he posted the interaction on his Instagram , check it out:

Breaking down what exactly happened during this wild back and forth, MGK asked the fan:

Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude, that shits gonna hurt.

The fan then screamed back “I love you,” as their reasoning, and MGK said:

I don’t know…it’s a lose/lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it, I’ll consider it.

Well, he considered it, and later in the show he decided to follow through. While singing, Machine Gun Kelly walked up to the fan, who was holding a sign that said “I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face,” and technically punched him. Honestly, I’d say punched is a bit of an overstatement, it seems more like he lightly hit the fan with a closed fist.

To make absolutely sure that everyone knew he did not punch the fan out of anything other than love, the rapper-turned-rocker then yelled “I love you!” many, many times to the fan. Fittingly, MGK’s Instagram post about the whole ordeal also made the fan’s consent about the situation abundantly clear as he wrote:

making dreams come true 👍🏼

Of all the wild things to happen at concerts over the last few weeks, this is for sure one of the weirder ones. While a fan throwing their mom’s ashes at Pink takes the cake, this is a close second as it shows, once again, some of the funky things fans do when they’re in the presence of their favorite artists.

Along with MGK’s and Pink’s odd fan interactions, Lady Gaga went viral when a fan hit her in the head last summer with a flying object. Harry Styles has also been humorously hit with a few flying items. However, one of the worst examples came when Bebe Rexha got a black eye because a fan threw their phone at her.

Luckily, at this Machine Gun Kelly concert, there were no random things thrown that we know of, and it was all love between the musician and the fan who got punched. It kind of reminded me of how a security guard unknowingly danced with Millie Bobby Brown at a Taylor Swift concert. Both are extremely random and odd events, and somehow both made some unconventional dreams come true.