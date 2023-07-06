Open in App
Shocked Vin Diesel fans are only just realising Fast and the Furious star’s real name

By Jamie Body,

8 days ago
THE FAST and the Furious fans have just found out action man Vin Diesel's real name, and it is not exactly revving their engines.

Diesel has solidified himself as one of the toughest names in Hollywood action flicks.

Racer Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair Credit: Getty
Vin Diesel's appeared in Fast X the most recent instalment in the franchise Credit: Associated Press

He has appeared in almost all of the films in The Fast and Furious franchise, XXX, Pitch Black and voiced Groot in all Marvel films involving the Guardian's of the Galaxy.

So, with that tough guy image built up, the internet is struggling to cope with his real name - Mark Sinclair.

The star changed his name when he first started out in the business and was working as a New York nightclub bouncer.

"Vin Diesel's real name is Mark Sinclair and I find that hilarious. It sounds like an employee from a hedge fund or something," a confused movie lover tweeted.

One fan just found out his name and tweeted a puzzled face emoji and said: "I just found out Vin Diesel real name is Mark Sinclair."

Another added: "Man this whole time I thought Vin Diesel name was Vincent Diesel, who tf is Mark Sinclair ?!"

An additional fan also though that Vin was short for Vincent and said: "Genuinely thought Vin Diesel's first name was Vin. it's Vincent. but actually, it's not - it's Mark."

"Just looked up Vin Diesel's real name… he does not look like a Mark Sinclair at all," a movie buff echoed.

Those who guessed Vincent were right, but Vin is actually his mother's married last name, Vincent. His surname is said to have been given to him by his friends as he was so energetic.

The racing star recently revealed that an all-female spin-off of The Fast and the Furious is in development.

Fans cannot quite get over Vin Diesel's real name Credit: Getty
There are plans for an all-female version of the films Credit: Associated Press
