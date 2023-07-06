Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram II joining FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew in fall

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back and Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram II will be joining the Big Noon Kickoff crew in the fall. He will work alongside analysts Matt Leinart, Urban Meyer, and Brady Quinn.

Ingram spent three seasons at Alabama before entering the NFL draft. He was named to the All-Freshman Team and was a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2009.

In the 2011 NFL Draft, Ingram was selected No. 28 overall by the New Orleans Saints. The native of Flint, Michigan spent eight seasons playing for the Saints organization.

Since then, he has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. In 2021, Ingram returned to the Saints where he spent the next two seasons.

Following the 2022 season, Ingram became a free agent. Now, Ingram will take on a new role as an on-air analyst on College Football Saturday.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama football players in the NFL.