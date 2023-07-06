Fixing potholes: Deschutes County awards Butler Market Road paving contract; Bend also tackling issues

(Update: Adding video, city comments, poll)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners approved a $1.49 million contract Wednesday to pave Butler Market Road sooner than expected, due to potholes that have emerged on the stretch between Hamehook Road and Powell Butte Highway. The city of Bend has been busy tackling similar issues.

This year's extended round of freeze-thaw cycles is to blame for the damage seen there and on other roadways, county Assistant Road Department Director Cody Smith told commissioners.

According to Paul Neiswonger, project supervisor of the city of Bend's Transportation and Mobility Department, the large temperature swings cause the asphalt to expand and contract. That can cause potholes, or what's called a road delamination.

"De-lam" is when a few layers of asphalt are worn away.

High Desert Aggregate and Paving was awarded the county contract, as the lowest of two bids received. The asphalt pavement rehab with overlay and inlay also will take place on a stretch of Dickey Road.

Smith said other roads around the county will also need paving sooner than expected, due to the rough winter impacts.

The city of Bend also earmarked $3-million for a street preservation project earlier this year.

Potholes and related issues affected 15th Street, Bear Creek and Reed Market roads, Pinebrook Boulevard and O.B. Riley Road for months. Those paving projects will be done next week.

But the work continues. Neiswonger said if drivers see more potholes, report them to the city website's service request form or call 541-317-3000.

