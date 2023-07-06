Open in App
TAPinto.net

Chilling Chain of Murders: East Orange Gang Members Face Justice in Federal Court

By Brian D. Agnew,

8 days ago

EAST ORANGE, NJ – Three individuals associated with a drug trafficking enterprise and members of an East Orange street gang were handed substantial prison sentences for their involvement in several gang-related murders, including the killing of a federal informant. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced the sentencing today, marking a significant step in the fight against organized crime in Essex County.

Thomas Zimmerman, aged 28, will spend the next 37 years behind bars, while Tyquan Daniels, 27, received a 35-year sentence, and Ali Hill, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. In addition, all three defendants will be subject to five years of supervised release. The sentencing was conducted by U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez in Newark federal court.

According to court documents and statements, the chilling sequence of events began in February 2018 when the leader of a Newark-based drug trafficking enterprise discovered that one of his collaborators had turned informant and was providing crucial information to federal law enforcement. In a desperate bid to protect their illicit operations, the gang leader ordered members of the Brick City Brims Bloods ("BCB") street gang, of which Zimmerman, Daniels, and Hill were active members, to eliminate the informant.

However, in a tragic case of mistaken identity, the defendants, on February 3, 2018, shot and killed an innocent bystander outside the informant's residence in Bloomfield, New Jersey, believing the individual to be the informant. Hill was revealed to be involved in the plot to murder the informant, initially alongside Zimmerman and later Daniels.

After realizing their grave error, the defendants devised another plan to carry out the informant's murder. On March 12, 2018, Zimmerman and fellow BCB members approached the informant in Bloomfield and fired multiple shots at close range, resulting in the informant's death.

Daniels was not only found guilty of assisting in the conspiracy to commit murder by concealing the murder weapon but was also sentenced for the separate killing of a rival gang member. The murder was committed in an effort to safeguard the BCB's drug territory and took place in Orange, New Jersey, on May 13, 2018.

Hill, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, received his sentence for his involvement in planning the informant's murder in March 2018, further emphasizing the magnitude of the gang's activities.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger acknowledged the efforts of several law enforcement agencies in the successful investigation leading to the sentencing. The FBI, under the direction of special agent in charge James E. Dennehy in Newark, the Newark Police Department led by Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the Essex County Prosecutors Office, the Union County Prosecutor's Office, the East Orange Police Department, the Montclair Police Department, and the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services' Intelligence and Investigative Division, led by Secretary Robert Green, all played vital roles in bringing these criminals to justice.

Senior Trial Counsel Robert Frazer of the U.S. Attorney's Office Organized Crime/Gang Unit in Newark represented the government in the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MICqV_0nIZUdFe00

