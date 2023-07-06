Open in App
FOX 16 News

Threads account can’t be deleted without wiping Instagram too

By Jeremy Tanner,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXcFY_0nIZ9gth00

(NEXSTAR) – The excitement around a fresh social media platform can be so great that users don’t even think about the day they might want to erase their account – something new adopters of Meta’s Threads are already griping about Thursday.

In the wake of Elon Musk’s shakeup of Twitter, alternative platforms such as Hive and Mastodon have tried to siphon away dissatisfied users, but when it comes to mass early adoption, Threads stands out. The Twitter rival surpassed 30 million sign-ups Thursday morning, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

As the buzz around Threads spread, so did news of a particular line in the service’s privacy policy .

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”

5 things to know about Threads, Twitter’s newest rival

Some who downloaded the app to give it a try – which Instagram users can do in a matter of seconds – found out deleting it was more complicated than they knew.

“I deactivated my threads account already but it turns out you can’t delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!” @emilyhughes tweeted .

Others accused Zuck of creating a “trap” to keep user information on Meta servers from the wave of sign-ups.

“We can’t delete our threads account without deleting our ig?? they knew people would instantly hate it so they made it a saw trap,” @ecto_fun tweeted .

Backlash over the policy prompted Instagram head Adam Mosseri to address the issue, TechCruch reported .

Mosseri explained:

To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account. Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Little Rock police ID woman wanted in deadly shooting behind Ronald McDonald House
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Missing North Little Rock 4-year-old reunited with family after AMBER Alert
North Little Rock, AR8 hours ago
Little Rock Zoo set for Hiland Dairy Dollar Day this Saturday
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Searcy pair arrested in connection with deadly fentanyl overdose
Searcy, AR3 days ago
Central Arkansas animal shelters urging community to help save pets’ lives
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Little Rock police investigating human remains found on Longcoy Street
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Pitcher Tink Hence reps Pine Bluff, St. Louis Cardinals in MLB All-Star Futures Game
Pine Bluff, AR3 days ago
Searcy couple arrested after police said they sold fentanyl pills leading to two overdoses
Searcy, AR3 days ago
Incident report gives more details on double homicide investigation in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Watch: Video shows meteor in Baton Rouge early Friday morning
Baton Rouge, LA12 hours ago
5-year-long search continues for missing Malvern man
Malvern, AR4 days ago
Tick bite sends Russellville 6-year-old to the ICU
Russellville, AR2 days ago
White Hall names Jason Mitchell interim head coach following death of Ryan Mallett
White Hall, AR4 days ago
Security cam captures thief using WD-40 to sneak into, ransack Indiana home
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Arkansans impacted by shortage of type-2 diabetes drug as non-diabetics buy it for weight loss
Little Rock, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy