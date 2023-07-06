Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from far right Freedom Caucus after fight with Lauren Boebert

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Maryland, according to Politico. The vote to expel Greene took place late last month but Harris was the first member to confirm it.
“The way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris added.
Greene hurled insults at Boebert in a dispute over their dueling improbable proposals to impeach President Biden, with Greene accusing her Colorado colleague of pandering for donations towards the end of a fundraising period.
“You’ve been nothing but a little b---h to me,” Greene told Boebert, the Daily Beast reported last month. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”
Greene, a Georgia representative from one of the most conservative Republican districts in the nation, has drawn some flack from fellow right wingers for forging a strong alliance with McCarthy , who represents the GOP’s establishment wing.
Boebert, on the other hand, has hewed much closer to Freedom Caucus orthodoxy despite representing a district that only barely leans Republican.
After her ouster, Greene will be barred from joining the group’s biweekly strategy sessions during which members reportedly discuss long shot plans to shut down the government and impeach Biden and most of his cabinet. They also use the sessions to brainstorm about ways of undermining the GOP leadership, which they consider to be far too cozy with Democrats.
