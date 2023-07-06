16 members of JeffCo drug ring indicted after $5 million worth of narcotics seized

Sixteen suspects were indicted on 116 felony charges after a nine-month-long investigation by the West Metro Drug Task Force.

The investigation began as a drug distribution case involving methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills with fentanyl, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) news release Thursday.

Further investigation led the task force to information about illegal narcotics transactions and other criminal behavior by the drug dealing operation.

As of Thursday, the task force on the case seized narcotics with an estimated street value of $5 million. The seized drugs in the operation include the following:

400 pounds of methamphetamine325,000 pills containing fentanyl3 kilograms of cocaine1 pound of heroin1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, which could equate to over 350,000 lethal doses

The task force also seized 17 firearms, many of which were reported stolen, according to the release.

According to the indictments, members of the drug trafficking organization bought narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel then sold them in Jefferson County and across the Denver metro area.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office indicted all 16 people involved on charges including unlawful distribution or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and criminal attempt second-degree kidnapping.

The West Metro Drug Task Force has arrested ten of the individuals, whose names are listed below. The six who have not been arrested are not being named.

Thiago Escalante-Torres, 22Angelo Gonzalez-Hernandez, 21Johnathan Kincaid, 41Stephanie Larson, 25Francisco Romero Portella, 35Jonathan Ortega-Carias, 25Pablo Ramirez-Martinez aka Alexander Ramirez-Martinez, 26Felicia Redearth, 42Daniel Emilio Torres-Torres, 23Kristy Wilson, 39

The West Metro Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Joint Counterdrug Task Force, Golden Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, and the Wheat Ridge Police Department.