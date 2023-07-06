Open in App
sarasotanewsleader.com

July 2 shooting in Gulf Gate related to attempted break-in, neighbors say

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sarasota, FL newsLocal Sarasota, FL
44-year-old Sarasota woman charged with second-degree murder following July 9 shooting
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Benderson to seek land-use classification and zoning changes for two of three parcels in downtown Sarasota where County Administration Center and related parking areas are located
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy