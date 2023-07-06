Open in App
sarasotanewsleader.com

Feb. 14, 2022 vote of county’s Board of Zoning Appeals a factor in County Commission’s July 12 Coastal Setback Variance hearing for Siesta applicant

By Rachel Brown Hackney, EditorPublisher,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Benderson to seek land-use classification and zoning changes for two of three parcels in downtown Sarasota where County Administration Center and related parking areas are located
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
July 19 public meeting to be conducted on updates to City of Sarasota’s Engineering Design Criteria Manual
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Sarasota Police Department wins accreditation for another three years
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
44-year-old Sarasota woman charged with second-degree murder following July 9 shooting
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy