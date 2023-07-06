Open in App
dayton247now.com

Lolli leaving Dayton Public Schools for job at Lakota Local Schools

By Joshua Richardson,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
One Person One Vote campaign held an 'Urgent Community Meeting' to educate on Issue 1
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
Universal adult changing table makes its way to the Montgomery County Fair
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Another out-of-state name in convenience stores is planned for Dayton
Dayton, OH10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: Rehab facility and treatment house on Livingston Avenue
Dayton, OH2 days ago
City of Beavercreek addresses a potentially dangerous, eroding ditch
Beavercreek, OH20 hours ago
Dayton Fire crews on scene of apartment fire on Huffman Ave
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Third Social Justice summit draws more than 50 teams
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Three injured after vehicle crashes into credit union in Dayton
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
Beavercreek plans to build largest park, could cost taxpayers
Beavercreek, OH1 day ago
Two people shot in Dayton overnight, police searching for suspect
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Five-vehicle crash involving semi-truck closes I-75NB for two hours in Dayton
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
SICSA hosts largest-ever vet clinic in Dayton, offering free services to pet owners in need
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Two in custody after police, K-9 unit investigate at Miamisburg house
Miamisburg, OH1 day ago
SICSA to host Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser
Kettering, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: Woman shot in the eye transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Five Rivers MetroParks to host Small Farm & Food Festival
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Piqua man guilty on rape charges sentenced
Piqua, OH2 days ago
19-year-old accused in drive-by shooting Sunday charged with murder
Moraine, OH2 days ago
Four-vehicle crash on I-70 near State Route 202 causes traffic delay
Dayton, OH23 hours ago
23-year-old man dies after three-vehicle crash
Springboro, OH10 hours ago
CODE RED: Strong/severe storms possible tomorrow
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Meet Kira, our Pet of the Day for July 11
Clayton, OH2 days ago
A 37-year-old Ohio mother of four is missing, her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for help.
Springfield, OH28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy