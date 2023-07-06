Columbia County Fair & Rodeo returns with familiar charms, new perks

The Columbia County Fair & Rodeo will return this year with all its familiar charms and a few new perks, fair officials say.

Like years past, the fair will feature daily carnival rides in the afternoon, 4-H livestock shows and auctions, food trucks, and live music starting Wednesday, July 19, culminating in the big event — the county rodeo on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

“It’s one of the best rodeos around,” fairground board member Peggy Howell said.

Local cowboys Seth Hart, Dylan Hart and Mike Reed, who recently took first in the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede bareback riding competition, will all compete in the rodeo.

This year, Howell said that people can purchase VIP seating at the rodeo for $35 and VIP parking inside the fairgrounds for $20.

“You don’t have to worry about getting there early and sitting and waiting for the rodeo to start because we don’t allow you to save seats,” she explained.

With VIP seating, people also access the “Whiskey Bar,” which includes beer and alcohol. The Elks Lodge will also serve barbecue pulled pork and hot dogs for purchase in the VIP section.

On Wednesday, seniors and veterans gain free entrance to the fair, which will also have a classic car show to peruse. Kids under 17 gain free entry on Thursday and can watch the Jr. Rodeo at 6 p.m.

Another thing Howell hopes the public takes note of is the live music.

“People don’t always know that we have all these live bands and live entertainment,” she said.

This year, the fair has bands like Mark Seymour and Friends, Joe Stoddard and the Rock Bottom Boys slated to play throughout the week on the stage behind the food vendors.

Tickets are $6 for youth and seniors through online presale or $12 for adults. The cost goes up by a dollar at the gate. Tickets on Sunday are $5 for everyone and parking is $5 all week. Expect to pay $30 presale or $40 at the gates for carnival ride tickets.

For people interested in volunteering, Howell welcomes them to reach out.

“Anybody that wants to volunteer, we’ve got a job for them out there,” Howell said.