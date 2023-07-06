Norman
Longhorns Big 12 team to beat, Sooners third in preseason media poll
By Bryant Crews,8 days ago
Next week, all 14 teams in the Big 12 will descend upon Arlington, Texas, for Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium.
It marks a landmark season for the conference in what will be the last year featuring the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns before they depart for the SEC next summer.
The Big 12 is as wide open as it has been recently. If one team leads the pack in the public eye, it is the Texas Longhorns.
Their combination of incoming talent and returning star power them as the favorite to win the conference early on.
Ahead of next week’s media days, here’s how those that cover the Big 12 voted in the preseason poll.
1
Texas Longhorns
2022 Record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 41
Points: 886
Texas sits atop the preseason media poll, garnering 41 first places votes out of a possible 67. This year is a pivotal year for Texas.
Can they compete for a Big 12 title with the league’s most talented team, or will this season end in the same way it has for the better part of the last ten years?
2
Kansas State Wildcats
2022 Record: 10–4 (7–2 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 14
Points: 858
After one of their best seasons in recent memory, in which they secured their first conference title since 2012, the Kansas State Wildcats land at No. 2 in the preseason poll.
Despite losing Deuce Vaughn or Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Wildcats bring back a talented squad that always is tough under head coach Chris Klieman.
3
Oklahoma Sooners
2022 Record: 6–7 (3–6 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 4
Points: 758
After the most disappointing season in over 20 years, Oklahoma is on a mission to course correct. After dominating the conference for the better part of the last decade, a rough season came as a shock to everyone.
Still, Oklahoma brought in a lot of defensive talent via the transfer portal and high school ranks. Their biggest weakness should be better and have them competing for a conference title.
4
Texas Tech Red Raiders
2022 Record:8–5 (5–4 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 4
Points: 729
Joey McGuire’s first season was an eye-opener. He did an excellent job leading Texas Tech to 8 wins, capped off by a Texas Bowl win over Ole Miss.
Tech’s Air Raid will cause chaos as usual for opposing defenses, but this year Tech won’t be able to sneak up on anyone.
5
TCU Horned Frogs
2022 Record:13–2 (9–0 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 3
Points: 727
One of the best seasons in TCU history helped them earn the third seed in the College Football Playoff, where they beat Michigan and faced UGA in the national championship.
They lost that to Georgia and this offseason lost quarterback Max Duggan and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in the process. They still have the talent to compete, but expecting last year’s type of magic seems a bit of a tough ask.
6
Baylor Bears
2022 Record:6–7 (4–5 Big 12)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 572
Baylor is two years removed from stunning Oklahoma State and coming up with a goal-line stand to win the Big 12 title.
Last year wasn’t Dave Aranda’s best effort, but Baylor’s style of football will make them a challenging game for every opponent in the Big 12.
7
Oklahoma State Cowboys
2022 Record: 7–6 (4–5 Big 12)
First Place Votes: 1
Points: 470
Oklahoma State was supposed to be much better than 7-6 last year, but things never came together.
This season likely won’t be much more enticing after the Cowboys saw more than 15 players hit the transfer portal after last season.
Spencer Sanders is no longer QB for the Pokes either and is now in the SEC fighting for a starting job at Ole Miss.
8
UCF Knights
2022 Record: 9–5 (6–2 AAC)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 463
In their inaugural Big 12 season, UCF is the highest-rated newcomer in the preseason media poll at eight. They come to the Big 12 from the AAC and will look to cause some chaos in their first season in the conference.
9
Kansas Jayhawks
2022 Record: 6–7 (3–6 Big 12)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 461
Kansas shocked the college football world, starting 5-0 and being ranked as high as 19th in the AP Poll last season before things came crashing down.
Preseason first-team quarterback Jalon Daniels is a talented player, and his ability could help Kansas steal some games this season.
10
Iowa State Cyclones
2022 Record: 4–8 (1–8 Big 12)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 334
After a dismal season in 2022, how will Iowa State bounce back this season? If their preseason poll spot is any indication, the Cyclones expectations aren’t that high. Matt Campbell is a solid coach, so watching what he does with an underdog Cyclones squad will be interesting.
11
BYU Cougars
2022 Record: 8–5
First Place Votes: None
Points: 318
Making the switch from life as an independent, BYU joins the Big 12 for its first season. Last year behind quarterback Jaren Hall, they went 8-5.
Former USC and Pitt QB Kedon Slovis takes over via the transfer portal and will have the keys from day one.
12
Houston Cougars
2022 Record: 8-5 (5-3 AAC)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 215
Dana Holgorsen returns to the Big 12 for a second stint after leading West Virginia in the conference before taking over the Cougars.
He’ll have to replace the 104 touchdowns and over 12,000 yards Clayton Tune provided for five years, but Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith has the arm and legs to do it. Defensively, the Cougars could struggle.
13
Cincinnati Bearcats
2022 Record: 9–4 (6–2 AAC)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 202
Cincinnati went 9-4 last season. This season they’ll enter the Big 12 without a superstar up-and-coming coach at the helm as Luke Fickell chose to leave the Bearcats to take on the Big Ten as Wisconsin’s head coach.
The Bearcats feature a new offensive line, which will be a key to their ceiling in year one as Big 12 members. Scott Satterfield has shown the ability to win as he led Appalachian State to three straight Sun Belt titles before running things at Louisville. He’ll have a talented defense to rely on this season, though.
14
West Virginia Mountaineers
2022 Record: 5–7 (3–6 Big 12)
First Place Votes: None
Points: 129
It’s hard to imagine a scenario where West Virginia head coach Neal Brown isn’t fighting for his job this season. With a number of departures this offseason via the portal, graduation, and the NFL Draft, the Mountaineers predicted to finish last sounds about right.
