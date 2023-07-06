Open in App
hamlethub.com

$2.5M Awarded From CT Bond Commission for Rooster River Flood Mitigation Project

By Mike Lauterborn,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Update: CT Transit Stamford Awarded $26.4 Million, Rippowam Middle School Track, and More!
Stamford, CT15 hours ago
17th Annual Golf Tournament on September 11th to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
Fairfield, CT16 hours ago
Town of Southbury is hiring an Animal Control Officer
Southbury, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Week in the City: Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito Talks ARPA Small Business Assistance Program
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Downtown Ridgefield CVS Parking Lot Update
Ridgefield, CT2 days ago
Ridgefield Home for Rent: 7 Dowling Drive, newly remodeled, park-like setting
Ridgefield, CT22 hours ago
Tonight's Darien Town Fireworks POSTPONED!
Darien, CT17 hours ago
The County Assemblies' Charity Balls Will Not Return in 2024 Without Help
Easton, CT2 days ago
Three faculty members of Western Connecticut State University earn Board of Regents awards
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Bethel Resident Mia Zadlo Makes the Spring 2023 Dean's List at Delaware Valley University
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Danbury and Keene Each Collect One-Run Victory in Doubleheader Split
Danbury, CT17 hours ago
Ridgefield residents named to dean's list at Hamilton College
Ridgefield, CT1 day ago
Wilton residents named to College of Charleston President's List and Dean's List
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Grant will help Cultural Alliance serve area youth
Danbury, CT2 days ago
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Plowent Pressure Washing
Darien, CT1 day ago
Byrd's Books features Bethel’s Honorary Ambassador of Food at Shop & Stroll
Bethel, CT2 days ago
Redding residents Ian O'Reilly and Victoria Holoubek-Sebok named to dean's list at Hamilton College
Redding, CT1 day ago
Wilton Library in August: Adult Craft Night, Poetry, Teen Summer Reading Club and Lots More!
Wilton, CT2 days ago
Italian-American Heritage Festival At Kensico Dam Plaza
White Plains, NY2 days ago
Author Talk: ﻿Once We Were Home by Jennifer Rosner
Somers, NY2 days ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ3 days ago
Falco Fires Six Strong Innings in Extra-Base Hit Extravaganza as Westerners Wallop SteepleCats
Danbury, CT2 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY6 days ago
Drafted! Fairfield University Grad from Trumbull, Pagliarini Selected by Seattle Mariners in 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft
Fairfield, CT2 days ago
Dog euthanized after supposedly leaping from car window on Route 8
Naugatuck, CT6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy