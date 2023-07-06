Open in App
AL.com

22-year-old charged in deadly double shooting in Brookside

By Carol Robinson,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
Suspect charged in deadly hit-and-run of 48-year-old Birmingham woman in Bessemer
Bessemer, AL13 hours ago
33-year-old Birmingham man dead after argument ends in gunfire
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Suspect charged in separate slayings of 2 women in Birmingham who were shot, set on fire
Birmingham, AL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Birmingham man arrested in two separate homicides
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
‘Birmingham is hurting’: 2 found shot to death in vehicle outside house
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Suspect in shooting of 2 Birmingham firefighters still at large; $15,000 reward offered
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
B’ham PD: Double homicide investigation underway
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at apartment complex
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Argument in apartment parking lot ends with Birmingham’s 3rd homicide in 12 hours
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Woman killed in Bessemer hit-and-run; suspect in custody
Bessemer, AL2 days ago
Birmingham Police to announce arrest in two 2023 homicides
Birmingham, AL22 hours ago
Kidnapping, rape suspect charged with murder in St. Clair County
Greenville, AL2 days ago
Search continues for Carlee Russell: Woman vanished in Hoover after reporting child walking on I-459
Hoover, AL1 day ago
Police searching for suspect after robbery near UAB campus
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Birmingham, Alabama, firefighter shooting: Police believe suspect had personal conflict with 1 of 2 victims
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
‘Smart, courteous’ Carlee Russell left imprint on Alabama police department before going missing
Hoover, AL13 hours ago
One in custody after UA student assaulted, had clothing taken on University Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Woman describes shock after her pregnant sister was gunned down in front of her children
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Police: Location of Vehicle Suggests Reported Kidnapping of Alabama Baby Never Happened at All
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at Tuscaloosa clinic
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Bouncer Believed to Have Put Florida Club Patron in Coma Caught in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Two killed in crash on Montevallo Road
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
2-year-old boy dies 3 days after being found in swimming pool at Birmingham home
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Carlee Russell: What we know today about woman who vanished on I-459 in Hoover
Hoover, AL2 hours ago
Bham firefighters who worked at station where two were shot temporarily operate out of Inglenook station
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Residents of Center Point apartment complex frustrated over destroyed mailboxes
Center Point, AL1 day ago
After Being Sentenced to Life, Alabama Inmate ‘Got Out and Got Busy’
Bessemer, AL2 days ago
Firefighter shooting, locals-only beaches: Down in Alabama
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Woman shot, killed at Birmingham park
Birmingham, AL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy