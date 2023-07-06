Open in App
KHOU

Team coverage of Rudy Farias case: Relatives angry that his mother isn't being charged for lying

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HPD investigating after teen shot to death at apartment complex
Houston, TX12 hours ago
HPD update on 14-year-old shot, killed when gun goes off at apartment complex
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Woman facing criminal charges after accused of tying Husky to pole then abandoning it
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Man who died from heat in Harris County couldn't afford to fix broken AC unit, family says
Houston, TX14 hours ago
HPD: 14-year-old shot to death when gun goes off at SE Houston apartment
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Human trafficking victim hid in Houston airport bathrooms for 10 days after escaping, officials say
Houston, TX2 days ago
HPD: Man, woman shot to death after being followed into north Houston apartment complex
Houston, TX1 day ago
'He just came up and started shooting' | Grandparents searching for answers after Houston couple shot to death shortly after moving to Maine
Houston, TX7 hours ago
3 shot at Pasadena apartment complex, police say
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
Another Houston man arrested after taking a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot, FBI says
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Houston police want you to be on the lookout for 'sliders' who are snatching purses, bags out of vehicles
Houston, TX1 day ago
Juvenile struck by bullet when man, woman shoot each other, Pasadena police say
Pasadena, TX2 days ago
6-year-old boy dead after being found unresponsive in car, Richmond police say
Richmond, TX8 hours ago
Houston ISD teacher unions fear wave of resignations over TEA intervention
Houston, TX13 hours ago
10-year-old Houston boy plays piano to soothe homeless dogs at rescue
Houston, TX16 hours ago
People living near 'cancer cluster' in Fifth Ward to get help relocating, Houston mayor announces
Houston, TX1 day ago
A man withdrew money from a northwest Houston ATM ... and then this happened
Houston, TX2 days ago
I-10 eastbound near Federal reopens after HazMat spill had it shut down
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Houston construction: Two major closures this weekend
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Video: Dog ejected from SUV during crash in Conroe
Conroe, TX9 hours ago
Houston health department responding to syphilis outbreak
Houston, TX1 day ago
Check school start dates for HISD, FBISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Katy ISD and other districts across the Houston area
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston man spots pink dolphin while on Louisiana fishing trip
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Great Day Houston Dating Game: Can we find Sheryl Underwood a perfect match?
Houston, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy