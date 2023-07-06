Open in App
Thousands worth of damage found at abandoned warehouse in Bokeelia

By Sarah Metts,

8 days ago
BOKEELIA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of a warehouse in Bokeelia found someone’s leftover Fourth of July firework display and thousands of dollars in damage.

The building sits off Harbor Drive and is currently not being used. According to reports, six windows were smashed, a door was removed from the wall, a water fountain was damaged, and fire extinguishers were discharged. Deputies say the property damage totals about $4,000.

According to the filed report, the property owner doesn’t want to press charges; they just wanted to make law enforcement aware.

