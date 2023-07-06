Open in App
Rolling Stone

Fifty Fifty Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Featuring Kaliii From ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

By Tomás Mier,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOJlW_0nIXGACt00

Why Are So Many People Searching for Barbie Fetish Porn?


This “ Cupid ” has Barbie dreams in every area code! On Thursday, Fifty Fifty and Kaliii — who’ve found virality on TikTok — released the bubblegum pop single for the Barbie soundtrack, “Barbie Dreams.”


“When I close my eyes/It’s a fantasy/Perfect plastic life in a magazine/Then when I wake up, it’s reality,” the group — Sio, Saena, Aran and Keena — sings in the repeating chorus, as they celebrate being “Gorgeous, gorgeous girls.”


The track then welcomes a rap verse from Kaliii: “Ken gon’ spend ’cause I’m a ten/Pink Corvette, let’s paint the rims/I give looks and set the trends/We all look good, it’s me and friends.”


The release comes hours after Billie Eilish announced she’ll be joining the film’s soundtrack with “What Was I Made For?” later this month. “We made this song for Barbie and it means the absolute worrrrllld to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “This movie is gonna change ur lives and hopefully this song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Tom Cruise, Self-Appointed Box Office Savior, Plans to See 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on Opening Weekend


Since the soundtrack announcement in late May, Dua Lipa released “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice dropped “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress arrived with “Angel,” Karol G dropped “ Watati ,” and Charli XCX released “Speed Drive.”


“I don’t read a lot of scripts, but it was just everything I want in a movie,” Ronson told Rolling Stone of working on the soundtrack. “I was like, ‘If I don’t get this gig, this is gonna be my favorite movie of the year.’ ”


Rolling Stone also caught up with Margot Robbie about the film’s soundtrack. “You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing and got to be the voice of the audience,” she said.


“Barbie Dreams” marks Fifty Fifty’s first major release since the virality of their song “Cupid” on TikTok. They also dropped EP The Fifty last year. As for Kaliii, she’s found success after the release of “Area Codes,” which opened her EP Toxic Chocolate: Area Codes Edition earlier this year.

'Barbie' Has Inspired Movies on Barney, He-Man and Polly Pocket

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lucki Became One of Rap’s Biggest Stars by Doing Things His Way
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Imagine Dragons Get Loud and Laugh a Little With ‘Believer’ Performance From ‘Live in Vegas’
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Juanes’ Central Park Concert Abruptly Canceled Due to Excessive Crowd, ‘Abundance of Caution’
New York City, NY1 day ago
Adorable Dog Found In Brockton: Is He Yours?
Brockton, MA26 days ago
Inside the Brooklyn Public Library’s ‘Book of Hov’ Exhibit Honoring Jay-Z
Brooklyn, NY20 hours ago
David Crosby’s Band Says the Singer Wanted to Make Peace with CSNY
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Trump to Screen Controversial Sex-Trafficking Film at Bedminster Club
Bedminster Township, NJ1 day ago
Trump Cheered His Killing As ‘Retribution,’ Now His Family Is Suing in Court
Portland, OR1 day ago
Teacher Fired Over Wanting First Graders to Sing Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s ‘Rainbowland’
Waukesha, WI1 day ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy