Open in App
CBS New York

Police: Employee arrested after deadly stabbing inside NYC CVS

By CBS New York Team,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StnrR_0nIX1fIc00

Police arrest CVS employee after deadly stabbing inside Midtown store 00:28

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a CVS employee stabbed a man to death inside a Midtown store Thursday.

Officers were sent to the CVS on Broadway near West 49th Street just after 12 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man suffered from a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim had been shoplifting before the stabbing.

Forty-six-year-old Scotty Enoe, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Worker fatally stabs attempted shoplifter at NYC CVS store; per report
Manhattan, NY19 hours ago
CVS employee accused in deadly stabbing appears in court
New York City, NY21 hours ago
CVS worker stabs to death man who tried to shoplift in NYC, police say
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shoplifter fatally stabbed by CVS worker targeted drug stores — and was busted with $125 of items days earlier
Manhattan, NY23 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz driver charged for killing city worker in Queens drunk driving crash
New York City, NY20 hours ago
OUT OF HANDS: Phone thief targets women at busy NYC subway stations in weeks-long spree
New York City, NY1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to violent deaths of his brother, mother in Queens
Queens, NY21 hours ago
3 men indicted for murdering rival in East Harlem drug dealing dispute
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Bronx man charged with killing teen outside Police Athletic League center: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYPD cop, 30, arrested for assaulting, threatening 23-year-old girlfriend
Queens, NY1 day ago
Queens subway rider punched in face while asking for directions
Queens, NY1 day ago
Family of man struck and killed by police vehicle sues NYPD, calls for officers to be fired
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Purse Snatchings Result in Eight-Year Sentence for Manhattan Man
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man gets 27 years to life for killing Brooklyn building superintendent, burying body in yard
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man fatally shot in Williamsbridge
New York City, NY1 day ago
Breaking News - Arrest in PAL Killing of Teen
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: Four Arrested in Connection with Nassau County Jewelry Store Burglary Spree
Plainview, NY1 day ago
3 charged after woman's body found in Bronx wooded area
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man shot in both legs at Brooklyn NYCHA complex: police
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Wakefield: Man & Two Women Arrested following Discovery of Semi-Decomposed Body of Woman Last Month
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Alamin Ahmed sentenced to 7 years for fatal drunken drag racing crash
New York City, NY1 day ago
Police: Missing 3-year-old boy possibly abducted by mother's friend in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Man gets over 32 years in prison for shootout at BK community event that killed 1, injured 11
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Genovese crime family mobster sentenced to 22 months for NYC racketeering
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Woman, 58, stabbed in thigh on MTA bus on Staten Island, says NYPD
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
New York City cop arrested for assault, harassment in Queens
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police: 2 Brooklyn men charged with murder after victim's body found in Pennsylvania
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man sought who tried to cash $250k in checks
New York City, NY2 days ago
Swastikas carved into 63-year-old Long Island man's car
Levittown, NY1 day ago
Dozens injured in NYC after double-decker tour bus collides with MTA bus
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy