Victim in North Park Fatal Stabbing Identified As John Baquera

San Diego police with the North Park homicide suspect. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 58-year-old man who was fatally stabbed at his North Park home over Fourth of July weekend.

Patrol officers responding to a reported assault just before midnight Sunday found John Baquera suffering from stab wounds to his chest at an apartment in the 3800 block of Alabama Street, according to police. Baquera died at the scene, San Diego police Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

The suspected assailant, Jonathan Robert Camp, 39, was gone when police arrived. He returned home about 4 a.m. Monday, and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile, Camp pleaded not guilty to murder Thursday, plus an allegation that he used a knife in the killing. He faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted. He remains in custody without bail.

Exactly what led to the fatal assault remained unclear, though Shebloski said there apparently had “been an ongoing dispute in regard to the living situation between the suspect and the victim.”

Camp lived in the apartment with his father and Baquera, according to police.

– City News Service

Updated 4:10 p.m. July 6, 2023