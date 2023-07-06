Crews Stop Brusher After Flames Burn 3-Plus Acres Off I-15 in North County

Crews battle the Gopher Fire. Photo by Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

Firefighters on Thursday stopped a roughly 3 1/2-acre brush fire off Interstate 15 in the Deer Springs area north of Escondido, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, alongside the northbound lanes of I-15, south of Gopher Canyon, prompted closures of one northbound lane on the freeway and a stretch of nearby Champagne Boulevard, the state firefighting agency advised via Twitter in the mid-afternoon.

Officials said the fire initially had a moderate rate of spread.

“Resources will remain on scene for mop up for several hours,” according to Cal Fire, which announced at 2:21 p.m. that crews had put out the flames.

No structural damage or injuries were reported in the incident, called the Gopher fire.