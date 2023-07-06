Open in App
CBS Chicago

2 Chicago natives among 50 HBCU baseball players joining Swingman Classic ahead of MLB All-Star Game

By Marshall Harris,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICZAZ_0nIWuRTH00

2 Chicago natives joining inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic 03:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before next week's MLB All-Star Game in Seattle, 50 college baseball players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will take T-Mobile Field on Friday for the inaugural Swingman Classic, and Chicago will be well represented.

The Swingman Classic is a new annual All-Star experience for college athletes from Division-I programs at HBCUs, to highlight the history and legacy of baseball programs at Historically Black College and Universities, and give HBCU players a chance to play in the national spotlight.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. helped MLB, the players' union, and baseball scouts pick the 50 players who will take the field on Friday.

Lawrence "Q" Noble and Khyle Radcliffe grew up loving baseball – Noble playing high school ball at Brooks College Prep, and Radcliffe playing at Morgan Park High School – and the Chicago natives have a dream to one day make it to the big leagues.

"Me, personally, I've always wanted the chance to be able to get my name out there, because I don't feel like a lot of people know who Lawrence 'Q' Noble is, and I think the world deserves to know that," said Noble.

The Swingman Classic is giving Noble, an outfielder at Arkansas Pine Bluff, and Radcliffe, an outfielder from Southern University, a bigger platform in the lead-up to the MLB All-Star Game.

"This is huge, because HBCU, we don't play national television games like the other D-I's, and stuff like that. We don't have as much exposure," Radcliffe said. "To be able to be on the national stage and national television, where millions of people can watch us, it's a blessing."

The Swingman Classic is Griffey's brainchild. The kids playing in the first annual game know all about "The Kid," thanks to the marvel of modern technology.

"You know, we got a good thing called YouTube, and you know, I've spent many times watching them 30-minute highlight clips of Griffey running into them walls or hitting them doubles," Noble said.

For Griffey, this was a chance to give back, as the percentage of African American players in MLB dropped from 16.5% to just 7.8% over the course of his career.

Along with former pros like Cubs Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and former White Sox manager Jerry Manuel, Griffey will be providing hands on-instruction.

"It gives an opportunity for these guys to be seen. Plus, they want to continue their baseball career like everybody else, and this is the opportunity for these guys to be out there on the big stage, and have some fun with some good guys who played the game at a high level, and learn some things," Griffey said.

How much can they take away from working with Griffey and other former pros?

"Everything. Everything they have to say, I'm all ears," Radcliffe said.

For Noble, this won't be his first time on a national stage. He was a part of the Jackie Robinson West team that became Chicago celebrities at the Little League World Series in 2014.

He said it's crazy to think that was nearly a decade ago, and now he's about ready to wrap up his college baseball career.

"Man, when you look back on it, you wish you could have probably took more pictures, took more videos, you know? But it was a blessing. Baseball has taken me a lot of places," he said.

Youth Development Foundation executive director Jean Lee Batrus sees playing as just one way these kids can make it to the big leagues.

"We would love to get these kids into the draft, but we know not all of them will make it, but they can stay within our game. They can work in the front office. There's other opportunities at MLB, the commissioner's office, and the players' association," Batrus said.

Wherever their baseball path should end, these players are appreciating every step.

"I know when I first get on the field, I'm going to just walk out and just thank God for that opportunity; and just take in the scenery and get ready to pay ball," Radcliffe said.

The Youth Development Foundation has poured more than $25 million into these types of initiatives over the last few years.

The Swingman Classic starts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and will be televised on MLB Network.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Athletes Unlimited Softball returns to Rosemont
Rosemont, IL17 hours ago
Northwestern baseball players detail abuse allegations that led to coach's firing
Evanston, IL11 hours ago
Chicago City SC gives local college players a chance to shine
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple players decommit from Northwestern in wake of hazing scandal
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Chicago retirees shocked at unexpected $65,000 increase in water bill
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Jaleo brings taste of Spain to Chicago, with unique bites and a surprise cocktail experience
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Sorry Coca-Cola fans, the United Center will switch to Pepsi products
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Is Chicago sinking? Yes, and underground "heat islands" are to blame, study finds
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Dr. Bonita Carr, formerly of Rainbow/PUSH, speaks on Jesse Jackson's departure
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
PAWS Chicago unveils mobile vet clinic
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Big Freedia, The Femmergy to take the stage at Millennium Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Weather Alert: More severe weather on the way
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
2's Got Your Ticket: A Distinct Society
Glencoe, IL20 hours ago
PAWS celebrates milestone with 80,000th adoption
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Young performers will take the stage during Fresh Fest at Navy Pier
Chicago, IL1 day ago
St. Sabina 'Die In' set for Daley Plaza on Thursday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Her gift card was declined. Then the madness started
Tinley Park, IL14 hours ago
Johnson to partake in 'Server for an Hour' event during Netroots Nation conference
Chicago, IL1 day ago
3 Chicago gang leaders head to prison on racketeering charges
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Rev. Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of Rainbow/PUSH Coalition
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Jordans Beauty Supply celebrating 45 years
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Fire up the grills: Chicago auto dealers, USO annual BBQ for the Troops
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Trial of Robert Crimo, Jr., father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter, set for Nov. 6
Highland Park, IL20 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe weather leads to tornado in DuPage County
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Summer camp in Evanston hosting youth outreach after gun threat
Evanston, IL23 hours ago
Nearly 2 weeks after flooding, Austin residents still left out to dry
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
First Alert Weather: Pop-up storms over the weekend
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Death investigation underway after body found on North Side baseball field
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Suburb First in Nation to Pay Reparations, Issues $25K, Criticism and Controversy Calls Initiative Into Question
Evanston, IL3 days ago
Woman beaten, robbed and pepper sprayed near Lincoln Park school
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy