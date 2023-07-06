Open in App
nbcrightnow.com

Tunnel 5 fire in Columbia River Gorge burns more than 550 acres

By Logan Washburn,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Level 3 evacuations due to wildfire in Goldendale Washington
Goldendale, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy