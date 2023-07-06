Two Ford F150’s crash head-on at highway speeds, one driver arrested Felony DWI

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:45 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 reports of a serious crash on US-60 near Verona alerted Lawrence E-911.

Missouri State Highway Patrol MSgt S.C. Jones tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.

Both drivers from Aurora and both suffered serious injuries. There were no passengers in either pickup.

Mance Wilkerson, 82, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 westbound on US-60 near Lawrence 1160. He was airlifted to Springfield Mercy Hospital.

Jared Lueders, 38, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 eastbound on US-60, crossed the center line causing the crash. He was rushed by ambulance to Mercy Springfield.

Leuders was arrested and charged Felony DWI and C&I Driving. He was released to seek medical care for serious injuries.

“ Crash occurred as [Leuders] crossed the center line and struck [Wilkerson] head-on. ” — MSgt S.C. Jones

Jim Carr Towing and Certified Auto Towing removed both vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

Aurora Police assisted closing US-60 in both directions for about 2 hours while the crash was processed and removed.

Preliminary crash report, MSHP.