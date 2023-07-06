Open in App
Two Ford F150’s crash head-on at highway speeds, one driver arrested Felony DWI

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tob6v_0nIWaAHe00

Two Ford F-150’s collide head-on, US-60 near Verona, Mo. on July 6, 2023.

Two Ford F-150's collide head-on, US-60 near Verona, Mo. on July 6, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qy7Na_0nIWaAHe00

Two Ford F150’s crash head-on at highway speeds, one driver arrested Felony DWI

Two Ford F150's crash head-on at highway speeds, one driver arrested Felony DWI

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:45 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 reports of a serious crash on US-60 near Verona alerted Lawrence E-911.

Missouri State Highway Patrol MSgt S.C. Jones tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzYoB_0nIWaAHe00

Crash location and traffic pattern during crash event.

Crash location and traffic pattern during crash event.

Both drivers from Aurora and both suffered serious injuries. There were no passengers in either pickup.

Mance Wilkerson, 82, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 westbound on US-60 near Lawrence 1160. He was airlifted to Springfield Mercy Hospital.

Preliminary crash report, MSHP.

Preliminary crash report, MSHP.

MSHP arrest report.

MSHP arrest report.

Jared Lueders, 38, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 eastbound on US-60, crossed the center line causing the crash. He was rushed by ambulance to Mercy Springfield.

Leuders was arrested and charged Felony DWI and C&I Driving. He was released to seek medical care for serious injuries.

Crash occurred as [Leuders] crossed the center line and struck [Wilkerson] head-on.

MSgt S.C. Jones

Jim Carr Towing and Certified Auto Towing removed both vehicles and debris from the crash scene.

Aurora Police assisted closing US-60 in both directions for about 2 hours while the crash was processed and removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgQiC_0nIWaAHe00

Preliminary crash report, MSHP.

