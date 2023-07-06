Open in App
Diss? Jessica Simpson Says She's in a 'Very Different Marriage' 17 Years After Split From Nick Lachey

By Aaron Johnson,

8 days ago
Did Jessica Simpson diss her ex-husband, Nick Lachey ?

During a new interview, the blonde beauty, 42, was asked about what she thinks of TikTokers now saying Lachey, 49, is the villain in Newlyweds . “It’s amazing what publicity can do," she replied.

Elsewhere in the chit-chat, the designer, who is married to Eric Johnson , said she eager for her kids, Maxwell , 11, Ace , 10, and Birdie , 4, to see her sing on stage again while also seemingly taking a jab at the 98 Degrees member.

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage. And they’ve never seen me do this," she noted of performing. “I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, ' She was supposed to see me first.' Then I’m like, ' This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.' But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me.”

As OK! previously reported, the "With You" songstress' 2020 memoir, Open Book , spoke in detail about her relationship with Lachey .

“I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends. We weren’t and I regret that my actions hurt him," she wrote at the time.

In the tell-all, Simpson was angry when she learned of Lachey moving on with his now-wife, Vanessa Lachey , so quickly after their split.

"So, Nick, you’re with another already? Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me ,” she recalled in a diary entry. “I’m saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own.”

“I just wanted to know what he thought of me now, because at that point I had no idea,” she wrote post-split. “I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person. I knew he did this to hurt me.”

Though the two have moved on with other partners, Nick was adamant about not opening the novel in his lifetime .

“You’ll be shocked to hear that I have not,” he said in an interview. “Nor will I ever read that book.”

Bustle spoke with Simpson.

